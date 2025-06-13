Ghana’s Former Education Minister Honored by US Congress for Educational Reforms

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana’s former Education Minister and founder of New Designs Charter Schools in Los Angeles, has received congressional recognition for his transformative work in education.

The honor was presented by Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove during New Designs’ 2025 graduation ceremony at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament was praised for his unwavering commitment to educational equity, particularly for underserved communities in South Los Angeles. Since founding New Designs in 2004 in a Crenshaw church, Dr. Adutwum has grown the institution into a multi-campus network serving 1,300 students with a college-preparatory curriculum emphasizing STEM and vocational training.

Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove highlighted Dr. Adutwum’s philosophy encapsulated in his notable declaration: “We cannot memorize our way out of poverty.” The recognition celebrates his dual impact – transforming education in urban America while serving as Ghana’s Education Minister, where he championed similar reforms. The honor underscores the global influence of African educators and serves as a point of pride for Ghana’s education sector.