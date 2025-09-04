Ghana’s Foreign Minister Emphasizes AfCFTA Role in Continental Transformation

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reinforced the African Continental Free Trade Area’s strategic importance for continental industrialization, emphasizing the imperative of leveraging the trade bloc’s massive economic potential.

Speaking after meeting with AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene in Accra on Wednesday, September 4, Ablakwa described the continental trade arrangement as fundamental to Africa’s economic transformation ambitions.

Ablakwa, a four-term legislator representing North Tongu who assumed the Foreign Affairs portfolio in January 2025, emphasized Ghana’s pride in hosting the AfCFTA secretariat and commitment to maintaining diplomatic privileges for the continental institution.

The minister highlighted the trade area’s substantial market dimensions, encompassing 1.3 billion Africans with a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion. He characterized leveraging this economic potential as absolutely imperative for Ghana’s economic diplomacy priorities.

AfCFTA represents the world’s largest free trade area by member states after the World Trade Organization, spanning the African continent’s 1.3 billion population across 54 participating countries. The agreement became operational in January 2021 following years of negotiations and ratification processes.

Ablakwa referenced the continental trade initiative’s historical origins, crediting Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah with originally proposing African economic integration concepts. This attribution connects contemporary trade policy with pan-African independence-era visions.

The meeting with Secretary-General Mene reflects Ghana’s ongoing commitment to continental trade facilitation through its hosting of the permanent secretariat in Accra. The secretariat oversees AfCFTA negotiations and implementation across member states.

The African Union brokered the founding agreement, which was signed by 44 member states in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018. The agreement entered force on May 30, 2019, after receiving the required 22 ratifications, with the Sahrawi Republic providing the decisive ratification.

Ghana’s economic diplomacy strategy increasingly emphasizes continental trade integration as a mechanism for diversifying economic partnerships and reducing dependence on traditional bilateral relationships with former colonial powers.

The AfCFTA framework aims to eliminate tariffs on 90 percent of goods traded between African countries while facilitating services trade and investment flows across continental markets. Implementation remains gradual as member states address regulatory harmonization challenges.

Regional economic communities continue serving as building blocks for continental integration, with existing trade arrangements like the Economic Community of West African States providing foundations for broader African market integration.

Ablakwa’s emphasis on AfCFTA aligns with the ruling National Democratic Congress government’s focus on economic transformation through regional integration and industrial development strategies launched since assuming office in January 2025.

The minister’s comments reflect broader African Union priorities for continental economic integration as a pathway to reduced commodity dependence and increased value-added production across member economies.

Ghana’s hosting of the AfCFTA secretariat positions the country as a central hub for continental trade policy development while potentially attracting regional headquarters for multinational corporations seeking African market access.