Galamsey Devastation Threatens Ghana’s Food Bowl as Bono Farmlands Vanish

Ghana’s agricultural heartland faces an unprecedented crisis as illegal mining operations systematically destroy thousands of acres of productive farmland across the Bono Region, threatening national food security and farmer livelihoods.

Recent assessments reveal alarming destruction of farmlands, forests, and water bodies, particularly in areas such as Banda, Wenchi, and Tain, with over 960 families losing farmlands and more than 556 acres destroyed in affected regions. The devastation extends far beyond the Central Region, with Bono emerging as a new epicenter of environmental destruction.

In Dormaa’s Masu and Yawbofokrom communities, more than 120 acres of prime agricultural land have been stripped bare by galamsey operators. Emmanuel Kyeremeh, a vegetable farmer whose livelihood has been destroyed, estimates his losses at 50,000 cedis. Fellow farmer Kwasi Yeboah now surveys empty craters where his cassava fields once flourished.

The destruction threatens Ghana’s food basket status. Bono Region has traditionally supplied plantain to Accra markets, cassava to Kumasi kitchens, and maize to northern feed mills. Agricultural experts warn that continued farmland losses could trigger severe shortages of staple foods, driving up prices and potentially creating widespread hunger.

Armed illegal miners reportedly threaten many farmers, prompting them to reluctantly lease their cashew farms for galamsey operations, while others surrender their farms voluntarily to address pressing financial challenges. This coercion adds a criminal dimension to the agricultural crisis.

Illegal mining hotspots now plague multiple constituencies: Dormaa Akwamu, Kobedi, Akontanim, and Kyeremasu in Dormaa East; Yawbofokrom and Masu in Dormaa Central; Benkasa in Berekum West; Amponsahkrom in Wenchi; and Srogbo, Nipanikro, and other communities in Banda. Even Tain’s previously protected areas face encroachment.

The crisis extends beyond agriculture. In August 2025, Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboah led major crackdowns on illegal mining activities at Surubokrom, seizing 11 excavators and mining equipment. However, enforcement remains sporadic across the vast affected areas.

Water security faces equal peril. Along the River Tain, illegal mining threatens a €30 million Belgian-funded project designed to deliver safe drinking water to Wenchi and surrounding towns. The sprawling Bui Dam, crucial to Ghana’s energy grid, risks contamination from upstream mining activities.

Gold prices surging to near $3,000 per gram in late 2024 caused a corresponding surge in illegal mining across Ghana, intensifying devastation. This economic incentive has overwhelmed traditional enforcement mechanisms.

Local resistance efforts have produced mixed results. The Omanhene of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, declared war on galamsey, leading to arrests and machine seizures. The Wenchi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) mounted raids, burning equipment at Amponsahkrom, though follow-up prosecutions remain limited.

The Coalition Against Galamsey has reiterated calls for government to immediately declare a state of emergency in areas bedeviled with illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction. Religious leaders have joined the pressure campaign, with Catholic Bishops Conference demanding immediate action.

However, government response remains measured. President John Dramani Mahama is not against calls for a state of emergency but believes the measure must be taken at the right time, describing it as a last resort. Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the president has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining.

President Mahama declared galamsey a national emergency in July 2025 due to its severe environmental, social, and economic consequences, though critics argue this declaration lacks enforcement mechanisms.

The human cost compounds the environmental disaster. Forests have been felled, earth torn up, and the countryside contaminated by heavy metals including lead, cyanide, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury. Communities report increasing health problems linked to water and soil contamination.

For farmers across Bono, the question remains urgent: will decisive action come before Ghana’s food security reaches a breaking point? With planting seasons disrupted and prime agricultural land permanently scarred, the window for preserving the nation’s food bowl continues to narrow.

Agricultural economists warn that replacing destroyed farmland takes years, while food import dependencies could strain foreign exchange reserves. The choice facing Ghana appears stark: immediate, comprehensive action against galamsey, or long-term food insecurity for millions of citizens.

The battle for Bono’s farmlands represents more than environmental protection—it is a fight for Ghana’s agricultural future and food sovereignty.