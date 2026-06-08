Ghana’s Finance Duo Makes Unified Pitch to London Investors

Ghana’s top fiscal and monetary officials made a joint pitch to City of London financiers this week, urging them to move past the 2022 debt crisis and reassess the country.

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama told the gathering that many investors were still reading Ghana through a crisis-era lens that no longer matched the country’s economic position. He acknowledged that concerns over the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and that year’s broader economic difficulties were understandable, but said the frameworks had since changed. Amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act now place stricter limits on central bank financing of government, and stronger fiscal rules reinforce budget discipline. “What happened in the past belongs to the past,” Asiama said.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Asiama made their joint pitch at a breakfast convened by Ghana International Bank (GHIB) in partnership with the Ghana High Commission, on the sidelines of the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in London. Senior executives from Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, British International Investment and Absa attended, alongside officials from the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade.

Forson set a concrete target: Ghana aims to lift its tax revenue to 15 percent of gross domestic product by year end, led by value added tax (VAT) reform and customs enforcement using artificial intelligence. A national rollout of electronic point of sale (POS) devices is due to begin in July, with the government projecting VAT collections rising at least 20 percent once the system is running.

Both officials pointed to the Ghana Stock Exchange as evidence that investor confidence was already returning. Three consecutive listings have been oversubscribed across the banking, energy and consumer goods sectors. ZEN Petroleum Holdings raised GH¢640 million in March 2026, drawing subscriptions 94 percent above its target. Kasapreko PLC, the company behind Alomo Bitters, is set to list on June 17 after its subscription window closed on June 1.

Discussions at the breakfast also focused on the persistent trade finance gap across Africa and the need to strengthen correspondent banking relationships that connect African economies to global markets. Forson described GHIB as a strategic institution in Ghana’s financial architecture, linking African trade to international capital.

Asiama also outlined a longer-range ambition, envisioning an international financial services centre in Accra within a few years, positioning the city as a leading financial hub on the continent.

President John Dramani Mahama, also in London this week, addressed investors at the London Stock Exchange, where he cited the three oversubscribed listings as direct evidence of restored confidence in Ghana’s capital markets.