Ghana’s Factory Prices Jump 3.3% in a Month Despite Falling Annual Rate

Ghana’s producer price inflation eased further on an annual basis in January, but a sharp month-on-month surge at the factory gate is flashing a short-term cost warning that businesses and consumers may feel in the coming weeks.

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate declined to 1.6 percent in January 2026, down from 1.9 percent in December 2025, according to data published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, however, producer prices rose sharply by 3.3 percent in January, reversing a contraction of 0.8 percent in December 2025 and pointing to renewed short-term price momentum.

The divergence between the calming annual trend and the accelerating monthly reading is the central story in Wednesday’s data. Producers are paying and charging more right now than they were a month ago, even as the year-on-year comparison continues to look benign because prices in early 2025 were already elevated.

Mining and quarrying, which carries the largest weight of 43.7 percent in the PPI basket, recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.7 percent in January 2026, up from 3.3 percent in December 2025, a 0.4 percentage point increase. On a monthly basis, mining prices rose 7.0 percent, swinging sharply from a decline of 1.4 percent in December. Given the sector’s dominant weight in the index, its monthly surge was the single largest driver of the overall January increase.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 35 percent of the PPI basket, continued to pull the headline rate down on an annual basis, with producer inflation in the sector falling to negative 2.2 percent year-on-year from 0.1 percent in December. That means factory-gate prices in manufacturing are, on average, cheaper than they were a year ago, providing some relief to downstream businesses that source inputs domestically.

Utilities moved in the opposite direction. Electricity and gas inflation accelerated to 14.8 percent year-on-year in January from 6.1 percent in December, while water supply, sewerage and waste management rose to 9.9 percent from 2.3 percent. Both categories feed directly into operating costs for manufacturers and service providers, and their acceleration may counteract some of the benefit from softer manufacturing input prices.

The transport and storage sub-sector continued to record falling prices, with annual inflation dropping further to negative 6.9 percent in January from negative 3.7 percent in December. Accommodation and food service activities also recorded deeper deflation of negative 5.4 percent, compared to negative 3.2 percent in December.

The broader inflation environment provides important context. Ghana’s consumer price inflation fell to 3.8 percent in January 2026, down from 5.4 percent in December 2025, marking the 13th consecutive month of decline and the lowest rate since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021. On a year-on-year basis, inflation has fallen by 19.7 percentage points from the 23.5 percent recorded in January 2025.

The PPI tracks average changes in prices received by domestic producers at the factory gate, excluding taxes and retail markups, and is used as an early indicator of cost pressures that can take weeks to work through supply chains and into retail prices. The GSS compiles the index from prices for 2,639 items collected monthly from 603 domestic producers, with March 2020 to February 2021 as the base period.