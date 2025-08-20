Ghana’s Eye Health Sector Struggles with Gender Leadership Gap

Women form the backbone of Ghana’s eye care workforce, yet they remain noticeably absent from its top tiers.

This disparity persists even though female ophthalmic nurses and opticians are common. The real gap emerges among optometrists and ophthalmologists, where women hold just 29% and 44% of positions respectively.

Their presence in leadership roles is even more scarce. This imbalance means decisions often lack the unique perspectives women bring to patient care and health system design.

A new initiative is working to change that. Women Leaders in Eye Health, a partnership between Orbis International and others, focuses on mentorship and building global networks. It aims to dismantle the barriers that slow women’s careers.

The group acknowledges that eye health is not gender neutral. Patients and professionals face different challenges based on their gender, making diverse leadership essential.

Progress is happening on the ground. Orbis International Ghana recently hosted the first national conference for female eye health professionals in Kumasi.

The event united ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, and opticians. They gathered under the theme “Mentorship, Breaking Barriers; Building Legacies” to find shared solutions to career challenges. Such forums provide a crucial support system that many women in the field lack.

Some trailblazers are already leading the way. In a striking example, all five of Ghana’s pediatric ophthalmologists are women. These specialists are not only providing critical care but are also training the next generation.

Their success demonstrates the profound impact women have when given the opportunity to specialize and lead. Technology is also helping. Platforms like Orbis’s telemedicine tool, CyberSight, offer flexible training, helping women advance their skills while managing other responsibilities.

Looking ahead, advocates hope the conference will spark the creation of a formal Women in Ophthalmology Society in Ghana. This organization would champion female leadership across the sector.

Recommendations call for more investment in training, particularly for ophthalmic nursing. Strengthening the country’s only ophthalmic nursing school and building new ones would increase access for everyone. The ultimate goal is a system where women can thrive at all levels, ensuring stronger eye care for all Ghanaians.