Ghana’s Export Giants Show Starkly Different Paths in 2025

Ghana’s two economic pillars, cocoa and gold, traveled sharply different trajectories through 2025, painting a vivid picture of opportunity and volatility in the country’s commodity dependent economy. While gold surged to record breaking heights, cocoa prices tumbled from stratospheric peaks earlier in the year, creating both challenges and resilience for Ghana’s export sector.

International cocoa prices fell dramatically in recent months after reaching extraordinary levels earlier in 2025. Prices peaked above $11,000 per metric ton in January before retreating substantially, reflecting one of the steepest pullbacks in recent memory. The decline came despite continued strong demand for chocolate globally, driven primarily by improving supply conditions in West Africa.

Market intelligence analyst Carolina França from Hedgepoint identified key factors behind the price correction. Supply pressure increased after the minimum prices paid to producers in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire were updated, she explained. Côte d’Ivoire raised the price guaranteed to farmers by more than 25 percent, to around $5,000 per ton. Ghana increased the price to around $4,600. This increase in the prices paid to producers, together with the return of the rains in West Africa, reinforces the expectation of greater grain availability at the start of the 2025/26 harvest.

The price adjustments represented efforts by both countries to retain farmers in cocoa production rather than lose them to illegal gold mining, which has ravaged thousands of hectares of cocoa farms. Ghana lost approximately 19,000 hectares of cocoa farms to gold mining activities, according to Ghana Cocoa Board. The higher producer prices, combined with improved rainfall patterns, raised expectations for better harvests in the upcoming season.

Despite the price volatility, Ghana’s cocoa export earnings remained substantial. By August 2025, cumulative cocoa earnings reached $2.47 billion, up dramatically from just $915 million in the same period of 2024. The earnings growth demonstrated that volume increases and strategic pricing enabled Ghana to capture significant value even as international prices moderated from earlier peaks.

The cocoa sector faces ongoing structural challenges. Production remains depressed compared to the 2021/2022 high of 1.04 million metric tons. Ghana Cocoa Board projects the 2024/2025 harvest at approximately 700,000 metric tons, representing a 32 percent increase from the previous year’s 531,000 tons but still well below historical peaks. Improved cocoa tree management, better weather conditions, and the National Cocoa Rehabilitation Program all contribute to recovery efforts, though cocoa swollen shoot virus disease continues affecting over 90,000 hectares.

The cocoa industry employs approximately 800,000 farming families across ten regions, generating around $2 billion annually in foreign exchange and making it a major contributor to government revenues and gross domestic product. For these families and the broader rural economy, price swings create immediate income volatility and planning challenges.

Gold, by contrast, delivered uninterrupted strength throughout 2025. International gold prices climbed steadily, reaching levels above $4,000 per fine ounce by late in the year, with year to date growth exceeding 50 percent. The rally reflected multiple reinforcing factors including geopolitical tensions, expectations of United States Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, persistent inflation concerns, and weakening dollar dynamics.

Ghana’s gold export earnings surged to historic levels. By August 2025, cumulative gold export receipts hit $11.2 billion, nearly double the $6.6 billion recorded in August 2024. Gold accounted for approximately 64 percent of Ghana’s total exports in the first half of 2025, underscoring its overwhelming dominance in the country’s trade profile.

The gold boom coincided with a structural transformation in Ghana’s mining sector. Small scale miners drove a growing share of production, accounting for 39 percent of total gold output in 2024 compared to just 27 percent in 2023. Between January and mid October 2025, the Ghana Gold Board and Precious Minerals Marketing Company exported over 81,000 kilograms of gold from the small scale sector alone, valued at more than $8 billion.

The establishment of Ghana Gold Board under Act 1140 earlier in 2025 formalized previously fragmented trading channels, reduced smuggling, and ensured foreign exchange earnings flowed to Bank of Ghana reserves. GoldBod exported 41.5 tons of gold worth $4 billion just between February and May, demonstrating the aggregation model’s effectiveness in capturing value from artisanal and small scale mining.

Central bank demand supported gold’s strength globally. Central banks added net volumes to reserves throughout the year, with Ghana’s own Domestic Gold Purchase Programme contributing to reserve accumulation. Bank of Ghana’s gold holdings increased substantially, reaching approximately 37 tons, up more than 21 percent from early 2025 levels. These gold backed reserve increases helped stabilize the cedi, which appreciated approximately 32 percent against the dollar through November.

The contrasting commodity performances highlight both the opportunities and vulnerabilities in Ghana’s export structure. Gold’s robust performance provided a stabilizing counterweight to cocoa volatility, demonstrating the value of export diversification. Total exports reached $17.99 billion through August 2025, with the strong trade surplus of $6.19 billion supporting external accounts and foreign reserves.

Yet Ghana remains exposed because export earnings stem from a handful of commodities. Gold’s 64 percent share of exports means the economy depends heavily on a single commodity whose prices, while currently strong, can shift rapidly based on global investor sentiment and macroeconomic conditions. Similarly, cocoa’s importance to rural livelihoods means price weakness creates immediate hardship for hundreds of thousands of farming families.

The twin dynamics of surging gold and moderating cocoa prices created different impacts across Ghana’s economy. Gold’s strength translated into higher government revenues through royalties and taxes, stronger foreign reserves, reduced pressure on the cedi, and improved macroeconomic stability. The formalization of small scale mining through GoldBod brought previously informal economic activity into the tax net while creating legitimate employment for millions engaged in artisanal mining.

For cocoa, the situation proved more nuanced. While international prices fell from January peaks, they remained historically elevated compared to averages from earlier years. Ghana’s strategic decision to raise producer prices to $5,040 per metric ton for the 2025/2026 season, representing 70 percent of the free on board value, aimed to keep farmers in cocoa production and reward them for staying despite the allure of gold mining.

Lower cocoa prices benefited chocolate manufacturers and consumers globally but created tension for producing countries trying to balance farmer welfare with market realities. The expected global cocoa surplus of 360,000 tons projected for 2025/26, up from 37,000 tons in 2024/25, suggested prices would face continued pressure unless unexpected supply disruptions materialized.

Ghana’s experience in 2025 underscored fundamental questions about commodity dependent economies. Should Ghana continue exporting raw gold and cocoa, remaining vulnerable to international price swings? Or should the country invest in downstream processing, refining capacity, and value addition to capture more benefits from its natural resources?

Economic analysts increasingly emphasize the need for local beneficiation. Ghana earns substantially less per ounce of raw gold exported than countries like Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates earn from refined gold trading. Similarly, Ghana captures only a fraction of the value in the global chocolate supply chain compared to countries with established processing industries.

Looking ahead, sustaining export momentum depends on multiple factors. Gold’s performance hinges on global monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, inflation trends, and investor risk appetite. Any resolution of major international conflicts or substantial economic stabilization could reduce safe haven demand for gold, potentially moderating prices.

Cocoa’s outlook remains tied to weather patterns, disease management, competing land uses, and global consumption trends. The return of favorable rains offers hope for production recovery, but climate change introduces ongoing uncertainty. Meanwhile, the competition between cocoa farming and illegal gold mining creates persistent tension in rural areas where economic opportunities remain limited.

For Ghana’s policymakers, the divergent commodity fortunes reinforce the imperative for economic diversification beyond gold and cocoa. While these traditional exports remain crucial, building capacity in manufacturing, services, technology, and non traditional agricultural exports could reduce vulnerability to commodity price swings.

The 2025 experience demonstrated that when one commodity falters, another can provide support. But sustainable prosperity requires building an economy less dependent on the vagaries of international commodity markets and more grounded in value added production, human capital development, and industrial capacity.

For now, Ghana navigates these contrasting fortunes with pragmatism, capitalizing on gold’s strength while working to stabilize cocoa production and support farming communities through price volatility. The coming months will reveal whether gold maintains its momentum and whether cocoa production recovery can offset lower prices to sustain rural incomes and foreign exchange earnings.