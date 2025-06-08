Ghana’s Expedited Energy Levy Driven by Cedi-Induced Revenue Gap

Ghana’s abrupt implementation of a ₵1-per-litre energy sector levy resulted primarily from unanticipated revenue losses following the cedi’s rapid appreciation, according to banking analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene.

Parliament fast-tracked amendments to the Energy Sector Levies Act under a certificate of urgency last week, with presidential assent following within days – bypassing the scheduled mid-year budget review due next month.

The cedi’s surge from GH₵17 to GH₵10 against the U.S. dollar over recent months triggered significant import duty shortfalls, as these revenues are pegged to foreign exchange values.

“Budget projections assumed 15 cedis to the dollar, but reality shows 10-12,” Atuahene told The High Street Journal, revealing a ₵3-per-dollar revenue gap that necessitated emergency fiscal measures. While the government cites Ghana’s $1.7 billion energy sector debt as justification, Atuahene contends the primary motivation was plugging this unforeseen budget hole.

Industry stakeholders expressed dismay at the timing, noting the stronger cedi had finally enabled cost forecasting stability after years of volatility. The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors confirmed the levy’s immediate implementation disrupted inventory planning and pricing models developed around current exchange rates.

Critics argue the move effectively cancels relief businesses gained from currency appreciation, particularly damaging under African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) competition frameworks where Ghana’s fuel taxes now reach 26% – the highest in West Africa.

The levy’s hurried passage contrasts with the Bank of Ghana’s simultaneous efforts to reduce borrowing costs, as high taxes contribute significantly to the persistent inflation that Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama recently identified as the chief obstacle to lowering lending rates. This fiscal intervention highlights the ongoing tension between revenue generation and economic competitiveness in Ghana’s policy landscape.