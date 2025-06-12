Ghana’s Energy Sector Crisis: A Decade of ESLA Levies Fails to Deliver Reform

Ten years after Ghana implemented the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) to resolve chronic power sector debts, industry watchdogs report the fundamental problems remain unresolved.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) reveals that despite collecting billions in levies, the energy sector continues to grapple with mounting debts, operational inefficiencies, and recurring consumer taxes.

COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah provided a damning assessment: “ESLA funds became treated as routine revenue rather than a dedicated solution.” His comments follow government’s introduction of additional fuel taxes in May 2024, implemented without clear accountability mechanisms for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other sector players. Official reports indicate energy sector debts have again approached $2 billion, nearly matching pre-ESLA crisis levels.

Energy analysts note the persistence of three unaddressed ESLA-era issues: non-payment of government obligations to power producers, technical losses exceeding 25% in distribution networks, and continued reliance on emergency power contracts. The situation has renewed debate about Ghana’s energy governance framework, particularly as the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission prepares to review electricity tariffs amid rising inflation.