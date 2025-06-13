Ghana’s Electoral Commission Sets June 20 Payment Date for 2024 Poll Staff

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has confirmed that delayed payments for temporary workers who assisted during the 2024 general elections will be processed by June 20, 2025.

According to an official letter obtained, the Commission stated that the Finance Ministry has now released the necessary funds after months of delay.

Electoral officials said they are currently finalizing payment procedures to meet the new deadline. The Commission acknowledged the extended wait time and expressed gratitude to the temporary staff for their patience. These workers, crucial to election operations across Ghana’s 16 regions, had been awaiting compensation for nearly seven months since the December 2024 polls.

The payment delay follows similar post-election compensation issues in 2020, when temporary staff waited up to nine months for remuneration. Analysts note such delays risk discouraging citizen participation in future electoral processes, particularly in rural areas where temporary workers often sacrifice significant time and resources to support elections.