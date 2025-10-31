Ghana’s Electoral Commission Faces Probe Over Biometric Machine Disposal

Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice will investigate the Electoral Commission over its controversial auction of used biometric election devices. The probe follows a formal complaint by the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education alleging a lack of transparency and potential misuse of public assets.

The case centers on the EC’s decision to classify and sell its legacy biometric verification machines and registration kits as obsolete. IMANI contends that many devices were refurbished and functional, having been successfully deployed in the 2018 Referendum and 2019 District Assembly elections. The think tank alleges the equipment was sold for scrap value through a bulk auction, potentially costing the state millions in lost revenue.

A critical concern raised in the complaint involves data security. IMANI states that the machines held the fingerprints and personal information of millions of Ghanaian voters. The group questions whether the recycling company involved had the required national certification to securely wipe this sensitive data, a point given weight by the EC’s subsequent call for police assistance to retrieve some of the equipment.

The Electoral Commission has denied any wrongdoing. CHRAJ has confirmed its legal authority to investigate the allegations, which include procurement abuse and asset misclassification. The outcome of the probe will be closely watched for its implications on public accountability and the stewardship of critical electoral assets.