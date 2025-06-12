Ghana’s Education and Real Estate Sectors Contract in Q1 Economic Report

Ghana’s education and real estate sectors recorded declines in the first quarter of 2025, according to provisional GDP data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

The education sector contracted by 4.0% while real estate dipped by 0.7%, ranking among the quarter’s weakest performers.

The real estate slowdown reflects cooling property demand, likely influenced by tighter credit conditions and shifting investor focus toward thriving sectors like manufacturing and trade, which grew 6.6% and 7.1% respectively. Analysts suggest capital is flowing to areas aligned with Ghana’s industrial expansion and digital transformation.

Education’s sharper decline may signal a market transition, with households and institutions potentially favoring digital learning platforms and vocational training over traditional schooling models. Sector observers note the contraction could also stem from delayed government education spending and stagnant public sector hiring.

These contractions contrast with Ghana’s overall 5.3% GDP growth, driven by robust performances in information technology (13.1%), transport (8.6%), and trade. The divergence highlights how economic recovery is reshaping sectoral priorities, with technology and logistics emerging as key growth drivers.

Economists suggest the struggling sectors may need targeted interventions, particularly as Ghana’s economic restructuring accelerates. The data underscores the importance of adaptive policies to help traditional sectors remain competitive amid rapid digital and industrial changes.