Ghana’s Economy Shows Resilience Amid a Challenging Environment

The World Bank’s 9th Economic Update for Ghana titled Addressing Labor Market Challenges and Opportunities in Ghana’s Economic Landscape notes Ghana’s economy displayed resilience with strong growth of 5.7 percent in 2024 and continued growth in the first quarter of 2025 of 5.3 percent.

The Update also highlights Ghana’s notable progress towards completing its debt restructuring, subsiding inflation, and strong reserve accumulation supported by robust trade performance. Notwithstanding, fiscal challenges emerged in 2024, which undermined previous fiscal stabilization gains.

These also underscore the need for renewed efforts to implement structural reforms aimed at reinforcing fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

The report anticipates that GDP growth will moderate to 3.9 percent in 2025 due to the impact of fiscal adjustments on domestic demand, persistent inflation which is higher than the single digit target, and high interest rates, before gradually returning to a projected level of 5 percent over the medium term. The report emphasizes that significant risks could undermine Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and growth prospects. These include delays in completing external debt restructuring and challenges in fiscal consolidation, compounded by global factors such as international conflict escalations and commodity price volatility. Domestically, inflationary pressures and exchange

rate volatility pose threats, along with potential losses from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and lower agricultural output due to climate shocks. The report notes that effectively managing election-related extra budgetary in future elections will be crucial in maintaining fiscal sustainability.

“Ghana’s success will depend on maintaining reform momentum and steadfast implementation. Entrenching fiscal discipline, strengthening public financial management, and carefully managing inflation and exchange rate volatility will be key. Energy sector reform, including through private sector participation, is urgent to improve management effectiveness and the collection of energy revenues” said Robert Taliercio, Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. “These reforms are needed to restore macro-financial stability to support economic transformation and sustainable growth for jobs.”

The report underscores the need for structural reforms to support a private-led growth and job creation for Ghana’s growing population. This means improving the business environment, closing infrastructure gaps, and accelerating the digital economy and climate adaptation. It notes the importance of addressing energy and cocoa sector challenges to mitigate fiscal risks and bolster economic stability. Building human capital and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery are key to creating a productive labor force.

Ghana’s working-age population is projected to increase

significantly over the next decade, presenting a major opportunity for economic growth if the expanding labor force can be absorbed into productive employment. Under this special topic, Addressing Labor Market Challenges and Opportunities, the report underlines the importance of developing a comprehensive strategy on job creation, structural transformation, and skill development.