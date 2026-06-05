Ghana’s Economy Is Roaring Back – 5.9% Growth, a Stronger Cedi and a Gold-Fuelled Recovery

Two years ago, Ghana was in crisis. Inflation had surpassed 40 percent. The cedi was in freefall. The government had defaulted on most of its external debt. Businesses struggled to access foreign exchange. Families watched their savings evaporate. It was, by any measure, the worst economic turmoil the country had faced in a generation.

Today, the picture could hardly be more different. According to a new country assessment by Afreximbank, Ghana’s economy is projected to expand by 5.9 percent in 2026 – its fastest pace in several years. Inflation is expected to ease sharply to 7.3 percent from an estimated 14.6 percent in 2025. The trade surplus has widened to an estimated $9.3 billion. And the cedi is forecast to strengthen to about GH¢11 per dollar.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, this forecast represents more than a statistical rebound. It signals that Ghana’s recovery from the 2022-2023 debt and inflation crisis is not only real but gaining momentum. The question now is whether the government can sustain it.

The Growth Drivers – Gold, Infrastructure, and Oil

A Gold Boom Like No Other

Gold is the star of Ghana’s recovery. Prices have remained above $4,500 per ounce, far higher than historical averages. New mines – including Ahafo North – and expansions at Bibiani, Chirano, and Namdini have lifted production. The combination of higher prices and higher output has transformed the country’s external accounts.

The trade surplus widened to an estimated $9.3 billion in 2025, driven primarily by gold and cocoa exports. That surplus is projected to remain substantial through 2027. Total reserves excluding gold are forecast to rise from $13.8 billion in 2025 to $14.6 billion in 2026, providing nearly five months of import cover – comfortably above the IMF-recommended benchmark of three months.

A previous Accra Street Journal report noted that Ghana’s new sliding-scale gold royalty regime is expected to generate additional revenues for the government. That revenue is badly needed to fund infrastructure while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The Big Push Infrastructure Program

President John Mahama’s Big Push infrastructure program is the second major growth driver. The government has allocated approximately GH¢30 billion to roads, bridges, ports, and logistics projects. This spending provides direct fiscal stimulus while addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits that have constrained private sector productivity.

The program is a deliberate bet. Increased public investment boosts growth in the short term but also widens the fiscal deficit and increases public debt. The government is betting that the growth benefits – higher GDP, higher tax revenues – will outweigh the debt costs. Afreximbank’s forecast of a modest deficit widening to 2.6 percent of GDP in 2026 from an estimated 0.6 percent in 2025 suggests that the bank views this trade-off as manageable.

Oil Production Rebounds

Renewed drilling at the Jubilee field is supporting crude production. While oil does not receive the same attention as gold in Ghana’s current narrative, it remains a significant source of export earnings and government revenue. The combination of higher oil prices (driven by the Hormuz crisis) and increased output provides an additional tailwind.

Inflation and the Cedi – The Remarkable Turnaround

From 54 Percent to 7.3 Percent

Ghana’s inflation performance is perhaps the most dramatic element of the recovery. Inflation peaked above 54 percent in late 2022 and early 2023. It fell to an estimated 14.6 percent in 2025. Afreximbank forecasts it will ease further to 7.3 percent in 2026.

The drivers are multiple. The cedi has strengthened, reducing imported price pressures. The Bank of Ghana has maintained tight monetary policy, holding its benchmark rate at 14 percent after cumulative cuts of 1,400 basis points since July 2025. And the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts have reduced demand pressures.

However, Afreximbank warns that higher fuel costs resulting from disruptions to global oil supplies – the Hormuz crisis has driven oil prices above $105 per barrel – could reverse part of that progress later in the year. The inflation forecast is a baseline, not a guarantee.

The Cedi’s Unlikely Comeback

The cedi is projected to strengthen to about GH¢11 per dollar in 2026 from an estimated GH¢12.6 in 2025. At the time of writing, the cedi trades at approximately GH¢11.63 in the interbank market and GH¢12.20 in the retail market. The forecast implies further appreciation.

The drivers are plausible. Strong gold export earnings are flooding the market with foreign exchange. The central bank has been accumulating reserves, which supports confidence. And the completion of the debt restructuring has removed a major source of uncertainty.

But the cedi’s history suggests caution. The currency has repeatedly strengthened during commodity booms only to collapse when prices fell. The government should resist the temptation to celebrate prematurely. A stronger cedi is welcome, but it is also a symptom of the same commodity dependence that creates vulnerability.

The Debt Story – Progress Without All-Clear

External Debt Has Fallen Sharply

Ghana’s external debt is projected to decline to $33.3 billion in 2026 from a peak of $46.6 billion in 2021. External debt as a share of GDP is forecast to fall to 21.3 percent in 2026 from 45.1 percent in 2024. The domestic debt exchange and Eurobond restructuring have significantly reduced the debt burden.

These are substantial achievements. A country that was widely expected to undergo a prolonged, messy default has instead completed a relatively orderly restructuring. Creditors accepted losses. The government delivered on its commitments. The IMF programme remains on track.

But Debt Distress Risk Remains High

Afreximbank cautions that Ghana remains at high risk of debt distress, echoing assessments by the IMF and World Bank. The country’s debt outlook remains vulnerable to swings in commodity prices, export performance, and fiscal discipline. Access to international capital markets remains constrained.

The warning is essential. The debt restructuring reduced the burden, but it did not eliminate the risk. If gold prices fall sharply – from $4,500 to $3,500 or lower – export earnings would shrink, the trade surplus would narrow, and the cedi would come under pressure. If the government’s fiscal discipline weakens, the deficit would widen, and debt would rise again.

As The High Street Business has consistently argued, the test of a debt restructuring is not whether it succeeds immediately but whether it creates conditions for sustained fiscal stability. Ghana has passed the first test. The second test is ongoing.

The Vulnerabilities – Commodity Dependence and External Shocks

Gold, Cocoa, Oil – The Usual Suspects

Ghana’s economy remains heavily dependent on three commodities. Gold, cocoa, and oil account for the majority of export earnings. A sharp decline in gold prices would reduce export earnings, widen the trade deficit, and pressure the cedi. A poor cocoa harvest – due to disease, weather, or smuggling – would have similar effects. A disruption to oil production would reduce government revenue.

The government’s strategy of using gold revenues to fund infrastructure is prudent. Infrastructure investment can boost productivity and diversify the economy over time. But in the short term, it increases dependence on gold. If gold prices fall, both export earnings and infrastructure spending would be threatened.

Research published by Accra Street Journal indicated that commodity-dependent economies tend to grow faster than diversified economies during price booms and slower during price busts. The volatility is the problem, not the average growth rate. Ghana has not yet solved that problem.

The Hormuz Crisis – A Reminder That the World Is Unpredictable

The Hormuz crisis, which has driven oil prices above $105 per barrel, is a reminder that external shocks can derail even the most carefully constructed forecasts. Ghana is a net importer of oil. Higher oil prices increase the import bill, worsen the trade balance, and add to inflation pressures.

Afreximbank’s forecast assumes that the crisis does not escalate further. That is a reasonable baseline. But it is not a certainty. The government should prepare contingency plans for a scenario in which oil prices remain elevated or rise further.

What This Means for Businesses, Investors, and Policymakers

Opportunities in a Improving Environment

For businesses, the forecast points to a more favourable operating environment. Lower inflation reduces cost pressures. A stronger cedi lowers the cost of imported inputs. Improving banking sector conditions – a capital adequacy ratio of 17.5 percent and non-performing loans down to 18.9 percent – make credit more available. Infrastructure spending creates demand for construction materials, engineering services, and logistics.

For investors, the growth forecast is a signal. Ghana is recovering. The combination of a gold boom, infrastructure spending, and macroeconomic stability creates opportunities in mining services, construction, agribusiness, and renewable energy. The government is actively seeking private investment in infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

For policymakers, the forecast is encouraging but not a reason to relax. The debt distress risk remains high. Commodity dependence remains a vulnerability. The government must use the current favourable conditions to build buffers, reduce debt, and diversify the economy. The gold windfall should be saved, not spent.

The Bank of Ghana’s Delicate Balancing Act

The Bank of Ghana has held its benchmark rate at 14 percent after cumulative cuts of 1,400 basis points since July 2025. The inflation forecast of 7.3 percent is within the central bank’s target band of 8 percent ± 2 percentage points. If inflation falls further, rate cuts could be considered. If fuel costs push inflation up, rate hikes may be needed.

The Bank must remain vigilant. The temptation to cut rates aggressively to stimulate growth must be balanced against the risk of reigniting inflation. The recovery is still young. Premature celebration would be a mistake.

Afreximbank’s 5.9 percent growth forecast is good news. Ghana’s economy is recovering from the worst crisis in a generation. The gold boom, infrastructure spending, improved macroeconomic stability, and successful debt restructuring have created a platform for growth.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, the recovery is real. The numbers are credible. The government deserves credit for implementing difficult reforms. But the vulnerabilities remain. Commodity dependence has not been solved. Debt distress risk has not been eliminated. External shocks – higher oil prices, lower gold prices, a poor cocoa harvest – could derail the recovery.

The challenge for the government is to use the current favourable conditions to build lasting resilience. Save the gold windfall. Reduce debt further. Invest in diversification. Complete the structural reforms that will make the economy less dependent on commodities and more resilient to shocks.

The recovery is a second chance. Ghana squandered previous commodity booms on consumption rather than investment. It cannot afford to make the same mistake again. The 5.9 percent growth forecast is a reason for optimism. But optimism without action is just hope. And hope is not a strategy.