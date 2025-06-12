Ghana’s Economy Grows 5.3% in Q1 2025 as Non-Oil Sectors Shine

Ghana’s economy expanded by 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

This growth marks an improvement from the 4.9% recorded in the same period last year and exceeds both government and IMF projections. The performance was driven primarily by strong showings in agriculture and services, while the industrial sector faced challenges from declining oil production.

The agriculture sector led growth with a 6.6% expansion, buoyed by improved outputs in crops, livestock and fishing. Services grew by 5.9%, with information and communication services surging 13.1% to become the fastest-growing subsector. Industry growth slowed to 3.4% due to a 22.1% contraction in oil and gas extraction, though manufacturing maintained robust growth at 6.6%.

Government consumption emerged as the strongest demand-side driver, increasing by 8.2%. However, net exports declined sharply, offsetting some of the domestic growth momentum. The non-oil economy outperformed overall GDP with 6.8% growth, signaling increasing diversification.

Economists note the results demonstrate Ghana’s economic resilience amid global uncertainties, though they caution that export performance and oil sector volatility remain concerns. The Q1 growth provides positive momentum as the government continues implementation of its IMF-supported economic program.