Ghana’s Economy Grows 5.3% as Industrial Sector Lags

Ghana’s economy expanded by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2025, according to official data released by the Government Statistician.

While this marks an improvement from 4.9% growth in the same period last year, the industrial sector’s modest 3.4% expansion has raised concerns about uneven recovery across sectors.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized the potential for faster growth through accelerated implementation of the government’s Big Push infrastructure agenda.

“Targeted investment in power, roads and digital systems could unlock significantly higher industrial growth,” he stated during the quarterly GDP presentation. The data reveals a stark contrast between sectors, with agriculture surging 6.6% led by a 16.4% jump in fishing, while oil and gas production plummeted 22.1%.

The non-oil economy outperformed overall growth at 6.8%, demonstrating increasing resilience beyond traditional commodity sectors. Manufacturing maintained a healthy 6.6% expansion, offsetting some industrial weakness.

Nominal GDP reached GH¢375.2 billion, up from GH¢290.7 billion in Q1 2024. Dr. Iddrisu’s comments highlight ongoing challenges in translating macroeconomic stability into broad-based industrial growth, with infrastructure gaps remaining a critical constraint.