Ghana’s Economy Accelerates to 6.3% Growth as Services Sector Surges

Ghana’s economy gained momentum in the second quarter of 2025, expanding 6.3% year-on-year as the services sector emerged as the dominant growth driver, official statistics released Wednesday show.

The services sector, encompassing finance, insurance, trade, and education, surged 9.9% in the quarter compared to just 2% a year earlier, contributing four percentage points to the overall 6.3% growth, according to government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu during a news conference in Accra.

The services sector retained its position as the dominant driver of Ghana’s economy, accounting for 41.9% of GDP at basic prices and posting the highest sectoral growth rate. Within services, the information and communication subsector grew by 21.3%, reflecting the rapid expansion of the digital economy as mobile connectivity and digital platforms transform business operations across the country.

The strong performance represents an acceleration from the revised 5.7% growth recorded in the same period last year, signaling sustained recovery momentum for the West African nation. Non-oil GDP showed robust performance with a 7.8% increase, providing significant support to the overall economic expansion and demonstrating the economy’s reduced dependence on petroleum revenues.

Agriculture contributed positively to growth, expanding 5.2% with crops growing 5.6% and livestock rising 5.9%. Fishing recorded more modest growth at 0.9%, but the agricultural sector’s performance remains crucial for rural livelihoods and domestic food security in the cocoa and gold-producing nation.

The industrial sector, representing about one-third of the economy, posted slower growth at 2.3%, weighed down by a sharp 22.5% contraction in oil and gas production. However, other subsectors within industry showed resilience, with gold mining surging 19.1% and electricity production increasing 6.7%, highlighting uneven performance across different industrial activities.

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose 1.4% compared with the first quarter of 2025, slightly below the 1.6% growth recorded in Q1, though this represents the highest second quarter growth since Q2 of 2019.

The economic expansion comes amid improving inflation dynamics. Ghana’s annual inflation rate slowed to 11.5% in August, its lowest level since October 2021, down from 12.1% in July. The GDP deflator fell to 18.1%, signaling slower price pressures and providing relief for households still recovering from the country’s recent economic crisis.

The gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing nation is emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades, with the latest figures suggesting sustained recovery momentum across multiple sectors. The strong services performance, particularly in information and communication, indicates structural shifts toward a more diversified, digitally-enabled economy.

Prices of key commodities such as rice, cooking oil, and cement have started to ease, providing some relief to consumers as the broader economic recovery takes hold. The combination of sustained growth and moderating inflation suggests improving economic conditions for households and businesses.

Government statistician Iddrisu recommended that households should build skills in fast-growing areas like information and communication technology and education to capitalize on expanding opportunities in these sectors.

The positive second quarter performance contrasts with earlier World Bank projections that anticipated Ghana’s output growth would moderate to 4.3% in 2025 due to fiscal adjustment pressures and reduced momentum in the extractives sector.

Ghana’s economic recovery reflects successful navigation of debt restructuring challenges and improved macroeconomic stability. The services sector’s dominance, contributing nearly two-thirds of total growth, signals a structural transformation toward a more service-oriented economy less dependent on traditional commodity exports.

The sustained expansion of digital services, evidenced by the 21.3% growth in information and communication, positions Ghana among African leaders in digital economic transformation. This trend aligns with broader continental shifts toward technology-driven growth models.

Looking ahead, maintaining growth momentum will depend on continued services sector expansion, agricultural productivity improvements, and addressing structural challenges in the oil and gas sector while building on strengths in gold mining and electricity generation.