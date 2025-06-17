Ghana’s Economic Recovery Gains Momentum as Fitch Upgrades Credit Rating

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable economic recovery following Fitch Ratings’ upgrade of Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook.

The improvement from ‘Restricted Default’ status reflects successful debt restructuring efforts and macroeconomic stabilization under the new administration.

Key developments driving the upgrade include the normalization of relations with 95% of commercial creditors through October 2024’s $13.1 billion Eurobond restructuring, with only $700 million in commercial debt remaining unresolved. The government has also ratified a $5.1 billion bilateral debt restructuring agreement, positioning Ghana to complete all external debt restructuring by December 2025.

Fitch projects Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio will decline significantly to 60% in 2025 from its 2022 peak of 93%, supported by exchange rate appreciation and fiscal consolidation. The current account surplus, which reached 4.3% of GDP in 2024, demonstrates improved external balances, though analysts caution this may narrow to 1.1% by 2026 as import demand rebounds with economic growth.

“While challenges remain, including managing inflation currently at 15% and rebuilding fiscal buffers, the fundamentals point to sustained recovery,” Forson stated, highlighting the administration’s target of achieving a 1.5% primary surplus in 2025. The rating agency forecasts GDP growth will stabilize at 4-4.5% through 2026, with cocoa production and services sector expansion driving economic activity.

The upgrade comes as Ghana prepares to reopen its domestic bond market, with Fitch noting reduced liquidity risks as Treasury bill yields decline. However, the interest-to-revenue ratio remains elevated at 26%, underscoring the need for continued fiscal discipline.