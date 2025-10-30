Ghana’s Economic Recovery Built on Discipline, Not Miracles

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has attributed Ghana’s remarkable economic turnaround to deliberate policy choices rather than chance, emphasizing that strengthened gold reserves, reduced inflation, and a resilient cedi reflect disciplined governance and sound monetary management.

Speaking at the 14th Ghana Economic Forum organized by Business and Financial Times under the theme “Currency stability: A reset for sustainable economic growth,” Prof. Opoku Agyemang stressed that macroeconomic stability directly affects household wellbeing and national prosperity.

The Vice President said Ghana’s economy is gradually regaining strength due to prudent fiscal management, expenditure cuts, and improved internal controls, noting that these measures have restored confidence in the economy. “Our economy is restoring confidence through prudent expenditure cuts and strong financial management,” she told the gathering of policymakers and business leaders.

The transformation has been striking. Inflation has dropped to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, returning to single digits for the first time in four years. Meanwhile, the cedi has appreciated by 37 percent as of October 17, earning recognition from the World Bank as the best performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa for the first eight months of 2025.

“These are not miracles; they are the outcomes of deliberate, disciplined choices,” Prof. Opoku Agyemang emphasized, highlighting the contrast with 2022 when the cedi was labeled the world’s worst performing currency and inflation soared above 54 percent.

She credited the Bank of Ghana’s careful policies, stronger export performance, and the Gold Board initiative for ensuring Ghana’s gold directly strengthens national reserves. Ghana’s gross international reserves currently stand at around $12 billion, providing a robust cushion against external volatility and restoring investor confidence.

The Vice President pointed to over reliance on raw exports and poor fiscal discipline as factors that weakened the cedi in the past. She stressed that currency stability means cheaper credit and greater security for every household, not just abstract economic figures that matter only to economists and policymakers.

Addressing one of Ghana’s persistent structural challenges, Prof. Opoku Agyemang called for value addition to the country’s natural resources. She argued that the cedi will never reach its full strength while Ghana exports raw materials like cocoa beans and gold dust rather than processed goods. “Every stage of processing that happens in Ghana keeps value here, creates jobs, and strengthens our currency,” she said.

She described young entrepreneurs as the nation’s economic lifeblood and promised enhanced support through training and targeted lending programmes to help them contribute to the country’s transformation.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang defined lasting economic stability as being built on daily disciplines, from honest tax payment to producing more than the country consumes. “True sovereignty is the courage to make difficult choices for prosperity,” she said, while cautioning that international partnerships must always serve Ghana’s interests first.

She described 2025 as a critical opportunity to transform the current recovery into enduring economic strength through consistent value addition across all sectors of the economy.

Currency Stability Crucial for Growth

Kwame Sarpong Barnieh, Partner at KPMG Ghana, underscored the vital role of currency stability in shaping investor behaviour, strengthening consumer confidence, and driving sustainable economic growth at the same forum.

Barnieh observed that the cedi’s volatility in recent years has made clear the crucial link between currency management and national development. He commended government for the cedi’s recent strong performance and urged the Bank of Ghana to continue building reserves while calling on government to maintain strict fiscal discipline.

“In today’s interconnected economy, currency stability is essential for economic confidence, investor behaviour, and the nation’s social wellbeing. A stable currency gives businesses the confidence to plan and invest and enables stakeholders to make informed decisions in the short to medium term,” he explained.

According to Barnieh, currency stability is equally critical for managing public debt. When the cedi depreciates, the cost of servicing foreign denominated debt rises sharply, putting pressure on the national budget and limiting funds available for social and infrastructural development.

He recalled that between 2020 and 2021, the economy enjoyed one of the most stable currencies globally. However, between July and November 2022, the cedi depreciated by 41.9 percent, moving from GH₵7.6 to GH₵13.1 against the US dollar. These were “difficult times for the country,” with inflation soaring to 54 percent in December 2022.

In contrast, by May 2025 the cedi had appreciated by about 40 percent, and by the end of September 2025 it had strengthened further by 21 percent. Inflation also dropped from 23.5 percent in January to 9.4 percent in September, the lowest since 2021.

Barnieh revealed that KPMG’s open public engagement survey shows that most consumers and businesses prioritize a stable economic environment that allows them to forecast costs and invest without fear of currency volatility.

“When stakeholders engage with businesses in a particular country, they look out for stability in the functional currency of trade. That’s why currency stability remains so crucial,” he stressed.

Looking ahead, Barnieh emphasized that the key task for government is to consolidate the cedi’s current stability to ensure medium to long term gains.

“We must continue to build reserves, especially when the economy is performing well. Our current macroeconomic indicators are pointing in the right direction, and this is the best time to strengthen our buffers,” he noted.

He further called for fiscal discipline, explaining that ensuring value for money and accountability in public expenditure will reduce waste and free up resources for development projects.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of policy credibility and transparency, saying these principles are vital to sustaining both business and citizen confidence in the economy.

Barnieh commended the central bank for its public education efforts as the cedi marks its 60th anniversary, noting that such initiatives help Ghanaians better understand and appreciate their currency.

“Currency stability is achievable but requires the collective commitment of government, the private sector, and trust of the general public. We must transform our mindset and do more business in the local currency,” he added.

He also applauded the Ghana Economic Forum, organized by B&FT, for its enduring contribution to national dialogue on economic growth and policy innovation, noting that this 14th edition is particularly significant given its focus on currency stability and the caliber of experts who participated.

The forum’s discussions come at a crucial time for Ghana’s economy, as policymakers seek to consolidate recent gains while addressing longstanding structural challenges that have historically undermined currency stability and economic resilience.