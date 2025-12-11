Ghana’s economic growth slows to 5.5 percent in Q3 2025

The Ghana Statistical Service said Wednesday that the country’s economy expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, down from 7 percent in the same period last year.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said the main driver of the Q3 growth was the services and agriculture sectors, led by information and communication technology and fisheries.

“The services sector, with a share of nearly 40 percent in the economy, continues to be the largest sector, with the highest growth rate of 7.6 percent in Q3 2025, up from 5.7 percent in Q3 2024,” Iddrisu stated.

He noted that the agriculture sector, which constitutes 28.2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), grew by 8.6 percent, up from 2.5 percent, while the growth of the industrial sector, with a 32.1 percent share, contracted to 0.8 percent from 11.4 percent last year.

Meanwhile, non-oil GDP growth (excluding oil production from the economy) stood at 6.8 percent, down from 7.8 percent last year.

“Cumulative real GDP growth for the first three quarters of 2025 grew by 6.1 percent, showing stronger momentum than the 5.3 percent recorded over the same period in 2024,” he said.

Moreover, the monthly indicator of economic growth stood at 5.3 percent year-over-year in September, down from 5.4 percent in August.