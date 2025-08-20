Ghana’s DVLA Opens First 24-Hour Service Station in Adenta

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has launched its first ever around-the-clock operations in the capital.

The Adenta office now stays open all day and night, a significant shift aimed at making official services more accessible to the public.

Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey confirmed the pilot program, which allows citizens to complete licensing, testing, and registration at any hour. He revealed that the service is already seeing strong demand during late-night periods, with many people choosing to avoid long daytime queues.

The decision followed a successful renovation of the Adenta branch, which now serves as a test case for broader reforms. If the all-hour model continues to prove successful, the agency plans to expand it to other locations across the country. This initiative marks one of the most customer-oriented changes in the authority’s recent history.

Why would someone need a driver’s license at two in the morning? The data shows shift workers, commercial drivers, and others with unconventional schedules are taking full advantage. This move could set a new standard for how government agencies deliver essential services to a busy public.