Ghana’s Domestic Airlines Set to Reduce Ticket Prices as Cedi Strengthens

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has announced plans to review its domestic ticket prices downward in response to the cedi’s sustained appreciation against major foreign currencies.

The move comes after competitor Passion Air implemented a 10% fare reduction, signaling relief for travelers after years of escalating costs.

AWA Chief Operating Officer Captain Kwesi Oteng confirmed the impending price adjustment to The High Street Journal, citing reduced operational costs as the cedi’s gains ease dollar-denominated expenses for aircraft maintenance, insurance and spare parts. “We’re currently analyzing the numbers to determine the appropriate reduction,” Oteng stated, while declining to specify whether AWA’s cuts would exceed Passion Air’s 10% decrease.

The price revisions follow mounting public pressure over Ghana’s constrained domestic aviation market, where only two major carriers operate. Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe recently criticized the sector’s near-monopoly conditions, urging airlines to mirror the 15% fare reduction implemented by road transport operators.

Industry analysts note the cedi’s 30% appreciation this year has created room for price corrections, though they caution that lasting affordability requires broader reforms. “Sustainable fare reductions need complementary measures like revised airport charges and tax adjustments,” noted an aviation sector consultant who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The anticipated price cuts promise relief for business travelers and tourists frequenting the Accra-Kumasi-Tamale-Takoradi routes, where fares had more than doubled since 2022. However, observers warn that Ghana’s domestic aviation sector remains vulnerable to currency fluctuations without structural changes to enhance competition and operational efficiency.