Ghana’s Domestic Airline Duopoly Sparks Concerns Over High Fares

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has raised alarm over Ghana’s increasingly concentrated domestic aviation market, where only two carriers – Africa World Airlines and PassionAir – now control all routes.

This effective duopoly has driven ticket prices to levels that exclude many Ghanaian travelers, with one-way flights often costing double equivalent luxury bus fares.

The Minister voiced his concerns during an industry meeting, noting the airlines’ pricing power resembles monopoly conditions. “They have a kind of monopoly that keeps fares very tight,” Nikpe stated, urging carriers to follow road transporters’ recent 15% fare reduction. While passenger volumes reached 850,000 in 2022, current capacity constraints and high prices have suppressed demand.

Aviation analysts attribute the lack of competition to significant market barriers, including high operational costs and limited airport infrastructure outside Accra. The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority continues seeking new entrants, but experts caution that without regulatory reforms and infrastructure upgrades, the sector may struggle to attract investment. The situation highlights broader challenges in balancing market viability with affordable public access to air travel.