Ghana’s Dollar Pricing Ban Needs Teeth, Financial Executive Says

A prominent financial executive has criticized the Bank of Ghana’s renewed push against dollar pricing, arguing that without serious enforcement measures, the directive will fail like previous attempts.

Bernard Osei Tutu, who leads Dusk Capital, told The High Street Journal that existing laws already prohibit businesses from pricing goods and services in U.S. dollars. The real problem lies in weak implementation rather than inadequate legislation.

The Foreign Exchange Act of 2006 makes the Ghana cedi the only legal tender for domestic transactions. Yet many hotels, rental agencies, and other businesses continue to quote prices in dollars, undermining the local currency’s stability.

“The laws are there. They can only bark, but they cannot bite,” Osei Tutu explained during the interview. He pointed to enforcement as the missing link that could transform paper regulations into meaningful change.

His skepticism stems from past experience. Under former central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah, compliance teams conducted hotel inspections to ensure cedi pricing. The effort showed initial promise but quickly unraveled.

“Within two to three months, we were back to square one,” the Dusk Capital chief recalled. Without meaningful consequences for violations, businesses simply reverted to their old practices once attention shifted elsewhere.

Osei Tutu proposed a more aggressive approach. Heavy fines, public naming of violators, and continuous ground-level monitoring could provide the deterrent effect that previous campaigns lacked.

He suggested the central bank adopt “mystery shopping” tactics, sending undercover compliance officers to catch violators in the act. Recording these interactions and publishing offenders’ names would create the public accountability that written warnings cannot achieve.

The proposal reflects growing frustration with what many see as selective enforcement of financial regulations. While the Bank of Ghana regularly issues stern statements, critics argue that follow-through remains inconsistent.

Osei Tutu believes success is possible, citing South Africa’s experience with similar restrictions. In that country, dollar transactions face such strict prohibition that shopping malls refuse to accept the foreign currency entirely.

“As for feasibility, it is feasible. But it can only be feasible when there is punitive action against those who default,” he argued.

The comments arrive as Ghana’s central bank intensifies its campaign against foreign currency pricing. Officials have reminded businesses that Act 723 requires all domestic transactions to occur in cedis, regardless of the customer’s preferred currency.

Whether this latest push will succeed may depend on the Bank of Ghana’s willingness to move beyond warnings toward the enforcement mechanisms that Osei Tutu advocates.