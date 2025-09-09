Ghana’s Digital Reforms Could Generate GH¢40bn by 2029

Strategic digital transformation reforms could inject more than GH¢40 billion into Ghana’s economy by 2029 while creating nearly half a million jobs, according to a new GSMA report.

The study “Driving Digital Transformation of the Economy in Ghana” launched September 3 in Accra projects that comprehensive policy reforms across five key sectors could boost fiscal revenues by over GH¢6 billion within four years.

Ghana’s mobile industry already contributes 8 percent of GDP worth GH¢94 billion, yet a 62 percent usage gap persists despite 99 percent 4G coverage. The report identifies agriculture, industry, trade, transport, and government as sectors primed for digital acceleration.

Agriculture leads projected gains with potential for GH¢10.5 billion in added value and 190,000 new jobs through precision farming and mobile extension services. Industry could generate GH¢15 billion and 110,000 positions via cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and automation adoption.

Trade sectors may realize GH¢5.1 billion through digital platforms and e-commerce, creating 60,000 jobs. Transport and logistics could contribute GH¢4.3 billion and 80,000 positions through digitized port systems and automated customs processes.

Government digitalization, particularly in tax collection, could raise GH¢5.8 billion in revenues by reducing leakage and improving collection efficiency, building on mobile money successes like the LEAP social welfare program.

The report forecasts combined tax revenue from digitalization exceeding GH¢6 billion by 2029, with industry contributing GH¢2.6 billion and agriculture GH¢1.8 billion in additional taxes.

Ghana ranks among Africa’s better digital performers, outpacing Nigeria and Rwanda in GSMA’s Digital Nations and Society Index. The country’s mobile money ecosystem serves as a global benchmark for payments, remittances, and financial services access.

However, market concentration remains problematic. MTN controls over 75 percent of subscribers while competitors struggle with coverage and penetration challenges.

The government announced plans to integrate struggling AT Ghana with Telecel Ghana to address mounting losses exceeding $10 million in eight months. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George clarified the arrangement as regulatory intervention rather than formal merger, designed to create stronger market competition.

The integration will proceed through technical migration, human resource alignment, and commercial restructuring, backed by $600 million investment over four years. George assured that all 300 AT employees would retain positions under the new structure, with over 3.2 million subscribers already migrated through roaming arrangements.

The RESET agenda, Ghana’s digital transformation framework, emphasizes creating a “digitally inclusive and data-driven economy.” Recent initiatives include repealing the Electronic Transfer Levy, launching the One Million Coders Programme, and drafting comprehensive digital strategy.

“Ghana’s RESET agenda provides the perfect framework for digital-led growth,” said Angela Wamola, GSMA Head of Africa. The organization recommends reducing sector-specific taxes, improving spectrum allocation, and modernizing regulations to encourage emerging technology adoption.

Ghana maintains relatively affordable data costs at 1.5 percent of per capita income compared to Africa’s 4.5 percent average. However, mobile internet users could grow from 13.1 million today to 20.6 million by 2029 through strategic digital adoption policies.

Operators plan $150 million in network improvements this year under government quality directives. Longer-term success requires clear spectrum roadmaps, Universal Service Fund reforms, and rural connectivity expansion to attract sustained private investment.

The findings underscore Ghana’s potential as West Africa’s premier digital hub, contingent on addressing regulatory weaknesses and market imbalances that could limit equitable digital progress across regions.