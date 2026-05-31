Ghana’s Digital Payment Boom Revives Value Retention Debate

Ghana’s record surge in digital payments is intensifying a question for policymakers: whether the value moving through its booming mobile money system stays home or leaks out through foreign rails.

The numbers show why the question matters. Mobile money transactions hit GH¢3.0192 trillion in 2024, almost 58 percent up on the previous year, and reached GH¢3.6 trillion between January and October 2025 alone, according to Bank of Ghana data. The repeal of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) in April 2025 removed a tax that had discouraged digital transfers, and volumes climbed quickly afterward.

That scale has revived a debate about ownership. At the 3i Africa Summit in Accra in May, Adeline Aryee, Director of the Financial Institutions Group at Fidelity Bank Ghana, argued that routing local transactions through external platforms strains African currencies while domestic systems such as Gh-link sit underused. “It is time to create our own rails,” she told the panel, framing digital infrastructure as a national asset tied to economic sovereignty.

Ghana has the base to act on that. Mobile penetration tops 130 percent, the Ghana Card gives the country a national digital identity that speeds onboarding, and the Bank of Ghana’s National Payment Systems Strategy for 2025 to 2029 maps out interoperability and open banking. Updated guidelines for inward remittances, introduced in 2025, aimed to make transfers faster and clearer.

The government is pushing the agenda beyond payments. Communications and Digital Technology Minister Samuel Nartey George has cast fintech as a tool that must lift livelihoods, from paying farmers to financing small businesses, and officials are folding scattered measures into a national framework backed by a planned Data Harmonisation Bill.

The cross border prize is large. Ghana and Rwanda are working on payment integration, and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), built under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offers a continental network through which Ghanaian rails could run at scale.

The risk is that the window closes. Global technology firms with deep pockets are pressing into African finance, and whoever dominates payments and data tends to keep that position. The choice facing Ghana, analysts say, is whether it owns the pipes its digital economy runs on or keeps building on rails whose profits leave the country.