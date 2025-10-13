Ghana’s Digital Economy Seen as Growth Engine Beyond Commodities

Ghana’s next wave of economic expansion won’t come from traditional exports like cocoa and gold, according to David Narh, Manager for Digital Growth at MTN Ghana. Instead, he believes the country’s rapidly evolving digital economy, powered by mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, and artificial intelligence, is reshaping how businesses operate and how value gets created across multiple sectors.

Narh described digital growth as the new economic frontier during a recent interview, emphasizing that every sector of Ghana’s economy is being redefined by data, connectivity, and digital solutions. Those who embrace this transformation will lead the next phase of Ghana’s growth story, he argued, while those who resist risk being left behind as the economy evolves.

The assertion reflects growing recognition that Ghana’s digital sector has moved beyond novelty status into becoming a legitimate economic pillar. With internet penetration reaching 69.9 percent at the start of 2025 with 24.3 million users, digital platforms now reach areas traditional infrastructure couldn’t, creating opportunities that didn’t exist a decade ago.

Narh pointed to connectivity as having broken barriers in ways that transform business possibilities. A small business owner in Bolgatanga can now sell products nationwide through social media and receive payments instantly via mobile money, something impossible ten years ago when both connectivity and digital payment infrastructure remained limited outside major cities.

Mobile penetration exceeding 113 percent of Ghana’s population, according to recent data, means many Ghanaians own multiple SIM cards or devices. That ubiquity has created the foundation for digital services to reach nearly everyone, regardless of location or economic status. It’s the kind of infrastructure that enables economic transformation rather than just incremental improvement.

MTN’s ongoing network investments, including 5G pilot deployments, fiber expansion, and rural connectivity projects, aim to deepen access and reliability for both businesses and consumers. Narh emphasized that digital access has shifted from luxury to necessity for productivity, trade, and innovation. Without reliable connectivity, businesses can’t compete effectively in markets increasingly dominated by digital channels.

The digital shift is reportedly driving a surge in youth entrepreneurship and job creation across multiple value chains. From delivery services and online marketing to app development and fintech innovation, thousands of young Ghanaians are creating livelihoods powered by digital tools. Every mobile app, e-commerce platform, and content creator adds to Ghana’s digital GDP, Narh noted.

What makes digital growth particularly appealing is that it creates opportunities everywhere, not just in urban centers. Coders in Accra and artisans using WhatsApp to market their crafts both participate in the same digital economy, democratizing access to markets and customers in ways physical infrastructure never could.

Narh urged policymakers and the private sector to support this trend with targeted skills training, affordable data access, and investment in local tech startups to help them scale. That last point matters particularly because Ghana has produced numerous promising startups that struggle to grow beyond initial stages due to limited funding and support infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and fintech solutions are transforming how businesses understand customers and manage risk, according to Narh. He described fintech and AI as being at the heart of Ghana’s digital growth, enabling smarter customer engagement, predictive marketing, automated service delivery, and enhanced financial inclusion through mobile based credit and savings platforms.

Ghana’s fintech sector has attracted significant attention, with 318 fintech startups operating in the country as of August 2025. The sector has evolved from experimental novelty into a legitimate financial services ecosystem that rivals traditional banking in some transaction categories. Mobile money transactions in Ghana now exceed traditional banking transactions for many use cases, demonstrating how quickly digital channels can achieve dominance when they solve real problems efficiently.

Narh suggested that Ghana’s fintech sector could rival traditional banking in transaction volumes within the next decade. That’s not as far fetched as it might sound. In markets like Kenya, mobile money transactions already dwarf traditional banking volumes for large segments of the population. Ghana’s trajectory appears similar, particularly as younger generations who grew up with smartphones show strong preference for digital financial services.

As Ghana’s digital infrastructure matures, investor interest in the technology ecosystem is rising, Narh indicated. International firms increasingly view Ghana as a gateway to West Africa’s digital markets, thanks to a stable regulatory environment and a growing tech savvy population. That positioning could attract significant capital if Ghana maintains momentum and continues improving its digital infrastructure.

Investors reportedly watch how Ghana uses digital technology to scale its economy. If the country continues expanding infrastructure, building skills, and ensuring affordability, it could become a digital hub for the sub region. That would represent a significant strategic shift from Ghana’s historical role as a commodity exporter to becoming a technology and services hub.

Narh called for stronger public private partnerships to accelerate the country’s Digital Economy Agenda, stressing that coordinated efforts between government, telecoms, and entrepreneurs will determine how fast Ghana captures benefits from global digital transformation. That coordination often proves challenging in practice, as different stakeholders have varying priorities and incentives.

The government’s digitalization agenda has achieved some notable successes, particularly in areas like national identification systems and digital payment infrastructure. But gaps remain in areas like digital skills training, startup funding ecosystems, and regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with consumer protection. Filling those gaps requires sustained commitment and resources beyond initial enthusiasm.

Narh described the current period as a defining decade for Ghana’s economy, arguing that the next major economic discovery won’t be underground but online. Digital growth represents the new gold mine, he suggested, with the responsibility being to ensure every Ghanaian, especially youth, can benefit from it.

That framing resonates well rhetorically, but implementing it requires addressing real barriers. Data costs remain prohibitively expensive for many Ghanaians, limiting how much time people can spend online and what services they can access. Digital literacy varies widely, with rural and older populations often struggling to navigate digital platforms effectively. Infrastructure remains unreliable in many areas, with power outages and network failures disrupting digital activities.

The promise of digital economy growth also raises questions about what happens to sectors and workers being disrupted. Taxi drivers displaced by ride hailing apps, retail workers replaced by e-commerce platforms, and bank tellers made redundant by mobile banking all represent real people whose livelihoods get affected by digital transformation. Managing that transition fairly requires more than just celebrating innovation.

Ghana’s digital economy journey mirrors patterns seen across Africa, where mobile technology leapfrogged inadequate traditional infrastructure to enable new forms of economic activity. The question now is whether Ghana can translate early momentum into sustained digital economy growth that generates widespread prosperity rather than just benefiting a narrow tech elite.

The agriculture, retail, finance, and education sectors that Narh mentioned as being reshaped by digital tools all show potential for significant productivity improvements. Farmers using weather apps and market price information make better planting and selling decisions. Retailers accessing broader markets through e-commerce platforms grow faster than those limited to physical locations. Financial inclusion expands as mobile banking reaches previously unbanked populations. Students access educational resources impossible to obtain through traditional means.

But realizing that potential at scale requires addressing systemic challenges around infrastructure reliability, affordability, skills development, and regulatory frameworks. Digital transformation doesn’t happen automatically just because technology becomes available. It requires deliberate investment, smart policy, and inclusive approaches that ensure benefits reach beyond just urban elites.

Whether Ghana’s digital economy becomes the transformative growth engine Narh envisions depends on choices made over the coming years. The foundation exists with widespread connectivity and growing digital adoption. The opportunity is real with global digital transformation creating demand for services Ghana could provide. What remains uncertain is whether the country will make the necessary investments and policy choices to capture that opportunity fully.

For now, Ghana’s digital economy represents one of the most promising narratives in the country’s economic development story. Whether it delivers on that promise will become clear as the defining decade Narh described unfolds.