Ghana’s Delayed Utility Tariffs Deepen Financial Crisis, IMANI Warns

Despite constant heated opposition to utility tariff increments, policy think tank IMANI Africa is warning that Ghana’s continued delay in adjusting tariffs to reflect true costs is creating a deeper financial crisis within the country’s energy and water sectors.

In a policy brief titled “The Ghanaian Utility Conundrum: Paying for Power Now or Paying Dearly Later,” IMANI argues that every time tariff increases are postponed for political or populist reasons, the foundations of Ghana’s utility system weaken further. This means Ghanaians are bracing for a deeper crisis, which could result in consumers paying exorbitant costs or experiencing worsening services in the long run.

According to IMANI, behind the debate over electricity and water tariffs lies a harsh reality: Ghana’s utility infrastructure is ageing, overstretched, and chronically underfunded. The think tank indicates that power and water companies like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Volta River Authority (VRA), and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) are struggling to keep up with rising demand for reliable electricity and clean water.

Major investments are urgently needed to upgrade power networks, expand substations, build new water treatment plants, and extend supply to rural communities. But all these require significant capital, and that capital, IMANI notes, doesn’t come for free.

IMANI describes this cycle as a ticking financial time bomb that threatens the country’s energy security.

“Every time tariff adjustments are postponed for populist convenience, the financial hole deepens. The short term relief offered to consumers comes at the cost of future service reliability. When tariffs are suppressed, ECG borrows to survive; when ECG borrows, the government guarantees those loans; and when the government guarantees them, they reappear in the public debt stock,” portions of the brief remarked.

The think tank is urging policymakers to move beyond populist tariff management and adopt a transparent, cost reflective pricing model that balances affordability with long term infrastructure sustainability. Without that, Ghanaians are only postponing the payment of realistic tariffs to a future date.