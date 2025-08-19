Ghana’s Degree Crisis Threatens Workforce Quality, Ex-Minister Warns

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Ghana’s former Power Minister, has sounded the alarm over collapsing standards in higher education.

He warns that rushed master’s degrees and weak regulation are crippling the nation’s future workforce. “We’re mass-producing graduates with qualifications but no depth,” he told The High Street Journal, singling out one-year weekend programmes as particularly damaging.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), tasked with safeguarding quality, is failing its mandate, Donkor argues. Public universities now prioritize revenue over rigor, he claims, offering accelerated degrees that bypass serious study.

“How can weekend lectures produce real mastery? It’s an abnormality driven by money,” he stated. Unlike countries where part-time degrees take longer, Ghana’s shortcuts risk devaluing its once-respected education system across West Africa.

Human capital, not natural resources, fuels modern economies, Donkor stressed. He cited Singapore and the UAE as models of deliberate skills investment.

Without urgent GTEC reforms including strict quality controls and alignment with national economic needs Ghana faces “mediocre outcomes in governance and innovation.” The commission must enforce standards now, he insists, or watch development stall. “Substandard education breeds substandard futures,” he concluded.