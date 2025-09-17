Ghana’s Debt Surges GH¢15.8bn as Currency Volatility Derails Progress

Public debt stock climbs to GH¢628.8 billion in July despite three consecutive months of decline earlier this year

Ghana’s public debt stock experienced a sharp reversal in July 2025, climbing by GH¢15.8 billion to reach GH¢628.8 billion ($59.9 billion), according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest economic data released in September. The increase represents 44.9% of Gross Domestic Product, marking the first monthly rise since March after three consecutive months of decline.

The July surge follows a period of significant debt reduction that saw the total debt stock fall from GH¢769.4 billion in March to GH¢613 billion in June, largely attributed to the cedi’s appreciation against major trading currencies during the second quarter of 2025.

The reversal highlights the volatile nature of Ghana’s debt trajectory, particularly its sensitivity to exchange rate fluctuations that can dramatically alter debt-to-GDP ratios within short timeframes. The June figure of GH¢613 billion represented 43.8% of GDP, indicating that currency movements and increased domestic borrowing drove the 1.1 percentage point increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio within a single month.

External debt remained relatively stable at $29.0 billion, equivalent to 21.8% of GDP, suggesting that the July increase stemmed primarily from domestic financing activities. Domestic debt climbed significantly from GH¢312.7 billion in June to GH¢323.7 billion in July, representing 23.1% of GDP and underscoring the government’s continued reliance on local capital markets.

This domestic borrowing pattern reflects ongoing constraints in external financing options, as Ghana continues to navigate its debt restructuring programme under International Monetary Fund supervision. The government’s heavy dependence on domestic markets raises concerns about crowding out private sector credit and potentially driving up borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

On the fiscal front, Ghana maintained progress toward consolidation targets despite the debt increase. The country recorded an overall fiscal deficit of 0.7% of GDP in July, well below the 1.8% target for the period. The primary balance showed a surplus of 1.1% of GDP at the end of June 2025, indicating the government’s ability to generate revenue above non-interest expenditures.

These fiscal improvements align with IMF targets requiring Ghana to achieve a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5% of GDP in 2025 through enhanced revenue mobilization and expenditure rationalization. The strong primary balance performance suggests the government remains on track to meet these critical benchmarks despite external pressures.

However, the July debt increase raises questions about sustainability momentum as Ghana approaches the final quarter of 2025. The IMF projects Ghana’s total debt stock will reach 60% of GDP by year-end, significantly higher than the current 44.9% ratio, though this projection likely incorporates the full impact of ongoing debt restructuring negotiations.

The debt restructuring programme, which has contributed to the significant reduction from peak levels earlier in the year, continues to provide the foundation for long-term sustainability. The programme’s success in reducing the debt stock by over GH¢140 billion between March and July demonstrates its effectiveness, even as monthly volatility persists.

Rising domestic borrowing costs present an additional challenge for debt managers. As the government increases its presence in local capital markets, yields on government securities have shown upward pressure, potentially increasing future servicing costs and limiting fiscal space for development spending.

The Bank of Ghana’s monetary policy stance also influences debt dynamics. With inflation targets requiring careful balance between growth support and price stability, interest rate decisions directly impact government borrowing costs and debt sustainability calculations.

Currency risk remains a significant factor given Ghana’s substantial external debt component. While external debt held steady in July, future cedi weakness could quickly reverse recent gains and push debt ratios toward unsustainable levels, highlighting the importance of foreign exchange reserve management and export diversification efforts.

The July figures also reflect broader economic recovery trends as Ghana emerges from its debt crisis. Improved revenue collection and expenditure control demonstrate institutional capacity building, though maintaining this discipline amid political and economic pressures requires continued vigilance.

Looking ahead, the government faces the challenge of balancing debt reduction objectives with development financing needs. The strong primary surplus provides flexibility, but sustained progress requires maintaining revenue growth while controlling expenditure expansion pressures.

The debt trajectory over the remaining months of 2025 will largely determine whether Ghana can maintain its positive momentum under the IMF programme and establish a foundation for sustainable public finances. The July increase serves as a reminder that progress remains fragile and subject to both domestic policy choices and external economic conditions.