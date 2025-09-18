Ghana’s Debt Plunges 18 Percentage Points as Minister Vows End to Reckless Borrowing

Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio has dramatically fallen from 61.8% to 43.8% within six months, marking an unprecedented 18 percentage point decline that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says represents the foundation for a new era of disciplined borrowing focused exclusively on transformative infrastructure projects.

The remarkable fiscal turnaround comes as Ghana secured a $500 million financing agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to support the government’s ambitious 24-Hour Economy programme, signaling renewed international confidence in the country’s economic management.

Dr. Forson revealed that Ghana achieved “a negative 15.6 per cent rate of debt accumulation” for the first time in the nation’s history, with total public debt reducing from GH¢726.7 billion at the end of December 2024 to GH¢613 billion by June 2025 – a reduction of GH¢113.7 billion in just six months.

However, recent data indicates the debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to 49.9% as of August 2025, reflecting what the Minister describes as strategic borrowing for critical infrastructure rather than consumption-driven spending that characterized previous administrations.

During a courtesy call by BADEA President H.E. Mr. Abdullah KH ALMUSAIBEEH, Dr. Forson outlined his administration’s fundamental shift in borrowing philosophy, declaring that “the time for reckless borrowing is over.” The Minister emphasized that future debt will only finance projects that generate measurable economic returns and lasting social impact.

The centerpiece of this new approach is the proposed Accra-Kumasi motorway project, which Dr. Forson identified as a national priority. Feasibility studies are currently underway for the motorway, with completion expected within two and a half years. The project represents the government’s commitment to channeling borrowing toward infrastructure that enhances productivity, reduces transportation costs, and drives economic integration across Ghana’s most critical commercial corridor.

The timing of this infrastructure focus coincides with Ghana’s securing of substantial international support. The BADEA agreement, signed at Bank of Ghana headquarters, includes an initial $60 million tranche to be channeled through Development Bank Ghana for lending to small and medium enterprises, demonstrating how strategic partnerships can support both infrastructure development and private sector growth.

Ghana’s debt sustainability improvements have already attracted positive attention from credit rating agencies. Under Dr. Forson’s leadership, debt levels are expected to decline to 60% of GDP in 2025, down from 93% in 2022, while gross international reserves have risen to $6.8 billion.

The government has implemented structural safeguards to prevent future debt crises. New fiscal rules target reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 45% by 2035, while operational rules mandate an annual primary surplus of at least 1.5% of GDP, overseen by an Independent Fiscal Council.

BADEA President ALMUSAIBEEH commended Ghana’s renewed fiscal discipline and expressed readiness to support infrastructure projects that align with both institutions’ development objectives. The partnership reflects growing confidence among development finance institutions in Ghana’s commitment to sustainable borrowing practices.

The transformation in Ghana’s debt profile represents a stark contrast to the unsustainable borrowing patterns that led to the current IMF-supported programme. Previous administrations accumulated debt primarily for consumption and short-term expenditures, contributing to fiscal instability that peaked with debt levels approaching 100% of GDP.

Economic analysts view the Minister’s firm stance as recognition that every borrowed dollar must generate measurable returns through job creation, infrastructure enhancement, or social service improvements. The Accra-Kumasi motorway exemplifies this approach, as improved transportation infrastructure typically yields multiple economic benefits including reduced logistics costs, enhanced regional connectivity, and increased trade flows.

The success of Ghana’s debt management strategy will largely depend on maintaining discipline in project selection and execution. With international partners like BADEA demonstrating renewed confidence through substantial financing commitments, Ghana has positioned itself to leverage improved fiscal credibility for strategic development investments.

As the government prepares to implement major infrastructure projects while maintaining debt sustainability, the coming months will test whether Ghana can successfully balance development ambitions with fiscal prudence – a challenge that will determine the long-term success of the country’s economic transformation agenda.