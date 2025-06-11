Ghana’s D.C. Embassy Reopens Amid Passport Backlog Crisis

Ghana’s Washington D.C. embassy has resumed operations following its sudden May 26 closure, but hundreds of applicants remain stranded without passports or resolved visa applications.

The reopening comes after what the Foreign Ministry described as necessary “investigations and restructuring,” yet affected individuals report worsening communication breakdowns and mounting travel disruptions.

Dozens of applicants interviewed confirm submitting passports as early as April for expedited processing, with some receiving visa approvals weeks ago. Despite paying premium fees for return shipping, their documents remain missing. Daily scenes outside the embassy show frustrated travelers who’ve journeyed from across the U.S., only to encounter overwhelmed staff sorting through accumulated mail and pending cases.

The delays carry severe consequences: students risk missing fall semester enrollment, professionals face canceled business engagements, and dual citizens struggle with legal status complications. “We’re not case numbers – we have families and careers hanging in the balance,” said one Maryland resident who requested anonymity, echoing widespread complaints about unanswered emails and scripted phone responses.

While no official figures exist on the backlog size, embassy insiders describe staff manually processing “boxes upon boxes” of applications while new submissions continue arriving. The situation highlights systemic vulnerabilities in Ghana’s overseas consular services, particularly following the recent financial scandal that initially shuttered the mission.

This disruption coincides with peak summer travel season when diaspora engagements typically surge. Affected communities are petitioning Accra for emergency intervention, including temporary document solutions and transparent processing timelines. The embassy’s recovery efforts now face dual challenges: restoring operational credibility while addressing very real human costs of bureaucratic delays.