Ghana’s Cybersecurity Amendment Bill Sparks Public Debate Over Surveillance Concerns

Ghana’s draft Cybersecurity Amendment Bill sparked heated public debate on social media platforms, with citizens and digital rights advocates questioning provisions they say could enable surveillance and impose burdensome compliance requirements on businesses.

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation released the Cybersecurity Amendment Bill, 2025 for public consultation on October 1, setting a deadline of October 24 for feedback.

Social media users on X and Facebook raised concerns about several provisions in the proposed legislation, particularly Section 48 which defines cybersecurity practitioners and sets accreditation requirements. Critics argued the definition could be interpreted broadly enough to capture ordinary IT support workers and internet cafe operators, subjecting them to mandatory licensing from the Cybersecurity Authority.

The bill proposes that accredited cybersecurity practitioners pay a 30 percent revenue share to the Cybersecurity Authority, a provision that drew strong opposition from technology professionals who warned it could stifle Ghana’s digital economy. One commenter described the language as appearing protective on the surface while concealing far reaching implications.

Additional criticisms centered on provisions regarding compelled cooperation from service providers, government power to designate critical information infrastructure, and what some viewed as insufficient judicial oversight for access to communications. Digital rights advocates expressed concern these features could affect privacy, media operations, and business confidence in Ghana’s technology sector.

Minister Sam George, who oversees the ministry, engaged with some critics on social media platform X, urging them to read the bill carefully and noting his ministry is working on 14 new bills simultaneously. He indicated the government would conduct in person engagement sessions with stakeholders on the Cybersecurity Authority Amendment Bill.

The amendments aim to address emerging cyber threats facing Ghana’s strategic sectors and defense infrastructure. However, the intensity of public criticism during the consultation period suggests lawmakers may face pressure to revise provisions related to oversight mechanisms, definitional scope, and accountability measures.

The Cybersecurity Authority was established to enhance Ghana’s cybersecurity posture and coordinate responses to digital threats. The proposed amendments would expand its regulatory powers significantly.

