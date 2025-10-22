Ghana’s Cyber Laws Impressive on Paper, Weak on Enforcement

Ghana’s cybersecurity framework looks solid in theory but crumbles when it comes to actual enforcement and preparedness for emerging digital threats, according to a prominent cybersecurity consultant who says the country’s laws remain silent on artificial intelligence regulation.

Yaw Ansu Gyeabour, speaking with The High Street Journal, didn’t mince words about the gap between what Ghana’s Cybersecurity Act promises and what it actually delivers. While the legislation and its proposed 2025 amendments technically regulate the cyber security apparatus, he pointed out a glaring problem: whether robust enforcement actually exists is another matter entirely.

The consultant’s concerns extend beyond just enforcement gaps. Ghana’s current legal framework offers no guidance on how to govern deepfakes, intellectual property misuse, or data manipulation through artificial intelligence. “We must have a law that will seek to regulate the use of artificial intelligence technology in Ghana,” Gyeabour emphasized, warning that without such measures, the country remains vulnerable to AI-driven election interference, financial fraud, and erosion of public trust.

His call for action includes empowering the Cyber Security Authority with teeth, not just titles. The Authority needs the mandate to compel institutions to adopt minimum cybersecurity standards, force information sharing when attacks occur, and collaborate with universities and technical institutions to develop national best practices. Right now, those powers either don’t exist or aren’t being exercised effectively.

The technical challenges run deep. When it comes to digital forensics and investigations, Gyeabour stressed that simply producing data for warrants isn’t enough. Investigators need access to registries, logs, caches, and device memory for meaningful post-incident analysis, but the legal framework for compelling this information remains murky at best.

Ghana faces structural gaps that leave critical infrastructure exposed. There’s no legal requirement forcing institutions, including banks processing card data, to maintain minimum cybersecurity posture. No framework exists for sharing intelligence about attacks across sectors. And the country lacks a national standards body that could prescribe and enforce cybersecurity baselines across industries.

The mobile money fraud epidemic illustrates these vulnerabilities in real time. Financial losses from cybercrime surged from GHS 56 million in 2022 to approximately GHS 72 million in 2023, representing a 29 percent increase. Gyeabour believes either telecom systems have been compromised or insiders are leaking customer data, but the absence of enforceable standards means companies can afford to be complacent.

“Some telecom companies are complacent because nobody is compelling them to do the right thing,” he said, calling for mandatory penetration testing and stronger regulatory oversight. It’s a damning assessment that suggests voluntary compliance isn’t working when real money is at stake.

Ghana’s rapid digital transformation makes these weaknesses particularly dangerous. Card payments, cross-border transactions, and the explosion of online services have made the country a more attractive target for cybercriminals. As Gyeabour put it, all eyes will be on Ghana as digitalization accelerates, which means the country can’t afford to treat cybersecurity as a paper exercise anymore.

The Cyber Security Authority is currently leading public consultation on the Draft Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with feedback closing on October 24, 2025. Whether these amendments address the enforcement and AI regulation gaps Gyeabour highlighted remains to be seen.

His bottom line is clear: the Authority needs resources and legal backing not just to write regulations but to enforce cybersecurity posture, set mandatory standards, and get ahead of AI-driven threats before they reach crisis proportions. Without that shift from impressive legislation to actual enforcement, Ghana’s cyber laws will remain what they are today: words on paper while criminals operate in the real world.

The consultant’s warning comes at a critical moment. Ghana recorded cybercrime-related financial losses of GHS 23.3 million in 2024, with a further GHS 14.9 million lost in just the first half of 2025, suggesting the problem is accelerating rather than improving. Whether lawmakers and regulators will close these gaps before the next major breach remains Ghana’s most pressing digital security question.