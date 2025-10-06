Ghana’s Cyber Chief Warns of Talent Exodus as Digital Threats Intensify

Ghana’s acting cybersecurity chief has sounded the alarm over a debilitating brain drain that’s undermining the country’s ability to defend against increasingly sophisticated digital threats, revealing that many trained experts abandon public service for salaries up to ten times higher abroad.

Divine Selase Agbeti, who assumed leadership of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in March, disclosed in an interview that retaining skilled professionals represents his most pressing institutional challenge. The problem isn’t just about money, though that’s significant. It’s about watching carefully trained officers gain four or five years of experience in government service, only to see them lured away by private firms or international employers in Britain, America, and Canada.

“It is sad,” Agbeti said. “We build people, but just as they’re ready to serve their country, they leave.”

The exodus particularly affects Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), whose departure weakens Ghana’s capacity to protect critical infrastructure. This comes as over 38.3 million cellular mobiles are now digitally connected in the country, each representing both opportunity and vulnerability in cyberspace.

But the brain drain isn’t Agbeti’s only concern. He’s also identified a troubling pattern where cybersecurity roles have become ceremonial in some institutions, with CISOs appointed merely to satisfy regulatory requirements while real authority remains with IT directors. The CSA’s dark web scans have revealed serious vulnerabilities in these very organizations, a dangerous disconnect between compliance theatre and genuine security.

“There are cases where CISOs are appointed only to satisfy Bank of Ghana directives, but all authority remains with IT directors,” he revealed. “This is dangerous, especially when our scans show serious vulnerabilities in these institutions.”

To counter these weaknesses, Agbeti has outlined an ambitious enforcement strategy. From January 2026, the CSA will intensify penalties under the existing Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), while pursuing legislative reforms to expand the Authority’s investigatory and prosecutorial powers. A dedicated cyber court is planned to handle the expected surge in cases.

“Institutions must understand that non-compliance will bring not only financial penalties but also reputational damage,” he warned.

The strategy extends beyond enforcement. Agbeti wants cybersecurity woven into Ghana’s educational fabric from childhood, creating a generation for whom digital safety becomes second nature. If children learn from primary school to change passwords regularly, use multi-factor authentication, and practice safe online behaviour, he argues, it’ll become cultural habit within 10 to 20 years.

Yet awareness alone won’t suffice. At the citizen level, Agbeti identified low awareness and overconfidence as Ghana’s biggest vulnerabilities. Even those who understand risks sometimes fall for simple tricks, he noted, with online grooming of children emerging as an increasing concern. The CSA is investing in nationwide awareness campaigns, though cost remains a constraint.

“It’s not only adults at risk,” he stressed. “Children are exposed too, and protecting them requires continuous outreach, from billboards to school programmes.”

To address the skills shortage, the CSA is partnering with the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Academic City, and University of Cape Coast (UCC), alongside international bodies like the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) and International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC²). Under the government’s “One Million Coders” initiative, at least 10,000 cybersecurity specialists are to be trained.

On the contentious issue of Security Operations Centres (SOCs), Agbeti acknowledged their cost challenges but endorsed managed SOC services, particularly for small and medium enterprises and fintech companies. The CSA currently licenses and inspects private SOC providers and expects more to emerge as demand grows. While critical infrastructure operators are encouraged to build their own monitoring capabilities, smaller firms may rely on external providers with CSA approval.

“The market will regulate pricing,” he said. “Our role is to accredit and ensure data is hosted securely within Ghana.”

Ghana’s current chairmanship of the Alliance of National Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA) places additional responsibility on the country to support peers across Africa in strengthening regulation and incident response. The nation is also preparing to sign the United Nations (UN) Cybersecurity Convention, which Agbeti described as groundbreaking for international cooperation.

“Cybersecurity transcends borders,” he noted. “No country can fight it alone. Conventions like this allow us to pursue criminals across jurisdictions and protect our citizens better.”

On partnerships with global powers like China, Agbeti was pragmatic. President John Dramani Mahama, he said, makes decisions based on Ghana’s interests rather than ideological alignment. The CSA’s job is ensuring no one exploits these partnerships through backdoors or other vulnerabilities.

His warning to businesses was stark. The recent Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack in Britain, which disrupted operations for weeks despite substantial security investment, proves that no company is immune regardless of size or resources.

“Every business, big or small, must take cybersecurity seriously,” he concluded. “Preparedness is not optional. It is survival.”