Ghana’s Cyber Chief Warns AI-Armed Criminals Outpacing Defenses

Ghana’s top cybersecurity official issued a stark warning Wednesday: criminal networks are exploiting artificial intelligence faster than defenses can keep up, and the country’s digital progress hangs in the balance without stronger investment and coordination.

Divine Selase Agbeti, Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), delivered the message at Burma Hall during the launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), an event that drew President John Dramani Mahama, cabinet ministers, military leadership, and private sector executives. The gathering reflected the government’s recognition that cybersecurity has evolved from technical concern to national security imperative.

“Cyber criminals always attempt to be a step ahead, especially in this age of artificial intelligence,” Agbeti told the assembly. “Therefore, we must act more decisively and collectively to secure our digital ecosystem.” It’s the kind of warning that carries extra weight when delivered to a president whose administration is betting heavily on digital transformation.

This year’s campaign carries the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space,” with particular emphasis on combating misinformation, disinformation, and deepfake manipulation—threats that have real-world consequences for elections, public health responses, and economic stability.

Agbeti outlined progress under the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038), which gives the CSA legal teeth to protect critical infrastructure and enforce compliance across sectors. The Authority is now working with the Public Procurement Authority to embed cybersecurity requirements into government contracts, while engaging key industries on voluntary standards that could become mandatory if voluntary adoption proves insufficient.

On the enforcement front, Ghana has ramped up international collaboration. The CSA chief highlighted joint operations with Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Ghana Police Service targeting cross-border networks involved in cryptocurrency fraud, romance scams, and money laundering. He singled out the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for what he called “exceptional support” in coordinating arrests that have disrupted several major schemes.

These efforts have generated tangible recognition. Ghana secured Tier 1 status with a 99.27% score in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index, placing it among the world’s best-prepared nations. The country also chairs the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), a continental body coordinating responses to threats that ignore national borders.

But Agbeti didn’t sugar-coat the challenges. The CSA faces chronic funding shortages, outdated technology infrastructure, and a brain drain problem that mirrors global trends. With nearly four million unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide, trained Ghanaian specialists are being recruited by wealthier countries offering salaries and resources the government can’t match.

“We risk losing our trained and experienced staff to other countries,” Agbeti warned, noting that the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation is developing retention strategies. Whether those strategies involve competitive pay packages or expanded training programs remains unclear.

Sustaining Ghana’s leadership position on the continent will require more than regulatory frameworks and international partnerships, he argued. It demands sustained investment in workforce development, public awareness campaigns that actually change behavior, and cross-border cooperation that moves faster than criminals adapt.

“While opinions may differ, there’s a broad consensus that informed citizens are safer citizens,” Agbeti said. “Our gathering here today is a testament to our collective commitment to building a digitally resilient Ghana.”

President Mahama referenced the financial stakes during his address, noting that 20% of global cyber incidents target the financial sector, with losses exceeding $12 billion. For Ghana, where mobile money has become the backbone of financial inclusion and digital payments are growing exponentially, those statistics aren’t abstract—they represent potential economic damage that could set back years of progress.

October’s awareness campaign will feature public education initiatives, industry workshops, and school programs designed to build what authorities call “cyber hygiene” among ordinary Ghanaians. Whether a month of heightened attention translates into lasting behavioral change is the perennial question these campaigns face. But with AI-powered threats evolving daily, waiting for perfect solutions isn’t an option officials feel they have.