Ghana’s Customs System Operator Promises Major Overhaul After Service Disruptions

Ghana Link Network Services has pledged to fix persistent technical problems plaguing the country’s customs management system after weeks of complaints from importers and freight forwarders.

The company operates the Integrated Customs Management System that handles trade transactions at Ghana’s ports and borders. Recent disruptions have frustrated businesses trying to clear goods through customs, prompting Ghana Link to issue public assurances about upcoming improvements.

“We have noted and fully acknowledged these concerns,” the company said in a statement addressing the platform’s intermittent downtimes. Technical teams are working continuously to resolve the issues that have affected system reliability.

The problems stem from Ghana’s expanding trade volumes overwhelming the current system capacity. More goods flowing through the ports means heavier data traffic that the existing infrastructure struggles to handle smoothly.

Ghana Link plans a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade designed to boost the system’s ability to manage increased transaction volumes. The company expects the improvements to be completed by the end of September 2025.

The upgrade involves more than just internal fixes. Ghana Link is partnering with internet service providers to strengthen the underlying network connections that keep the customs system running. Better internet backbone should mean fewer connection drops and faster processing times.

Importers, exporters, and shipping companies have grown increasingly frustrated with system outages that delay cargo clearance and cost businesses time and money. Some trade operators worry the disruptions could hurt Ghana’s reputation as a regional commerce hub.

The customs system processes millions of dollars worth of trade daily and generates significant revenue for the government. When the platform goes down, it creates bottlenecks at ports and can delay goods from reaching markets.

Ghana Link acknowledged that stakeholder confidence has driven the system’s success since its introduction. The company promised the upgrades would deliver faster, more reliable service while maintaining the transparency that trade operators expect.

For now, businesses using the platform will need patience as technical teams work through the improvements. Ghana Link has asked importers, exporters, and freight forwarders to bear with the disruptions during this transition period.

The company emphasized its commitment to providing world-class trade facilitation technology that supports business growth and government revenue collection across Ghana’s economy.