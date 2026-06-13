Ghana’s Customs Reform Promises Certainty as Delays Persist

Ghana has launched a system letting importers fix customs duties before goods arrive, a reform meant to cut disputes even as a separate AI tool slows clearance at Tema.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) rolled out its Advance Ruling System this year, letting traders apply online for binding decisions on how goods will be classified and where they count as originating, before a shipment leaves. The authority says rulings are issued within 90 days and run through its Integrated Customs Management System, giving firms a fixed basis to price imports and plan stock. The World Bank supported the work through its Trade Facilitation Support Programme.

The reform speaks to a long standing grievance, though not all of it. Importers have complained that officers revise the declared value of goods after documents are filed, forcing appeals and delays that ripple through production lines. The US Trade Representative has called Ghana’s valuation system opaque, noting customs often applies benchmark or reference prices rather than the price actually paid. Advance rulings cover classification and origin, not valuation, so they settle part of the uncertainty while leaving the contested valuation question to other tools.

One of those tools has caused friction of its own. On February 1 the GRA switched on Publican, an AI valuation system, at Tema Port, the country’s main gateway, and within weeks traders reported slower clearance. The authority held a media briefing and released an explainer video to reassure importers, stressing that human officers still make the final clearance decision.

The pressure behind the friction is fiscal. The GRA must raise GH¢230.1 billion this year, with the customs division alone expected to bring in GH¢67.54 billion. That target sharpens the pull between collecting revenue and easing trade, the balance the new rulings are meant to settle before goods move.

Advance rulings are not a fresh commitment. Ghana ratified the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2017, though the US Trade Representative says it has lagged on related transparency steps since. The mechanism is written into that agreement and offered across most major trading economies.

For exporters that lean on imported inputs, such as pineapple processors and garment factories supplying foreign retailers, predictable input costs can matter as much as access to overseas buyers. Whether the system delivers that will turn less on the rules than on how customs holds the line between facilitating trade and meeting a record revenue target.