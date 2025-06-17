Ghana’s CSD Modernizes Capital Market Infrastructure

Ghana’s Central Securities Depository has successfully launched a next-generation trading platform, marking a significant upgrade to the nation’s capital market infrastructure.

The new system, operational since June 9, 2025, introduces global-standard SWIFT ISO messaging protocols that enable automated securities and cash settlements, replacing technology that had been in use since 2004.

The upgraded platform integrates with key national systems including the National Identification Authority for instant investor verification and the Bank of Ghana’s real-time settlement network. It features a modern Auction/IPO module for government and corporate issuers, along with a new Investor Portal that provides market participants with real-time access to their holdings. These enhancements position Ghana’s market infrastructure for potential regional integration while improving transparency and efficiency.

International capital markets specialist Thomas Murray has been monitoring the rollout, which aligns with Ghana’s Capital Market Master Plan objectives. The CSD acknowledged collaboration with financial regulators and technology partners in delivering this critical upgrade to support the country’s growing capital markets.

The modernization comes as Ghana seeks to strengthen its financial markets and attract greater investment. Market analysts view the infrastructure upgrade as essential for maintaining competitiveness in an increasingly digital global economy.