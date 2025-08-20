Ghana’s Crumbling Road Threatens Vital Port Revenue

A critical highway’s disrepair is putting Ghana’s port revenues at risk. Economists warn that the terrible condition of the Pokuase-Nsawam road is pushing a key trading partner to take its business elsewhere.

This route is a major trade corridor, linking Tema Port to landlocked nations like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. But now, the journey is so plagued by potholes and congestion that it is becoming unviable for transporters. The constant delays and rising costs are causing significant frustration.

According to development economist Dr. Paul Appiah-Konadu, this infrastructure failure has direct financial consequences. Burkina Faso, under Captain Ibrahim Traore, has significantly increased machinery imports for its development agenda. Historically, these goods flowed through Tema Port, generating valuable customs and port charges for Ghana.

That pattern is changing. The poor state of the road is compelling Burkinabe traders to divert their imports through the port of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire instead. This gradual shift poses a massive threat to a significant stream of Ghana’s national revenue.

Dr. Appiah-Konadu notes that while he doesn’t have the exact figures, the potential losses are very significant. The situation risks undermining Ghana’s strategic position as the preferred gateway to West Africa’s interior.

Stakeholders are now urging the government to treat the Pokuase-Nsawam road as a national priority. They argue that the cost of fixing the road is far less than the long-term economic cost of losing this crucial trade to a regional competitor.