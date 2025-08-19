Ghana’s Crumbling Highway Drains Worker Energy and Company Profits

For thousands of commuters, the daily journey on the Pokuase-Nsawam road is more than just an inconvenience; it’s a grueling test of endurance that is costing companies valuable productivity.

This vital corridor, linking Accra to interior regions, has deteriorated into an economic sinkhole, silently draining the energy of workers and the bottom lines of businesses.

The root of the problem is Accra’s high cost of living. With housing prices soaring, workers have been pushed further out to affordable communities like Amasaman, Pobiman, and even Nsawam. Their reward for finding a place to live is a punishing commute on a dilapidated road, battling endless traffic and unreliable transportation just to get to their jobs.

The consequences are felt in offices across the city. Employees arrive late, stressed, and already exhausted before their workday even begins. Economist Dr. Paul Appiah-Konadu explains that a worker who has spent hours in gridlock simply cannot contribute their best energy. When it rains, the situation becomes impossible, with some people unable to find transportation at all, resulting in a direct loss of productive hours.

The financial toll extends beyond lost time. Car owners are hemorrhaging money on frequent repairs—commercial drivers report major maintenance every month, a cost inevitably passed on to commuters. This constant financial drain, combined with diminished worker output, creates a heavy burden for businesses trying to remain competitive.

The return of the contractor to the site offers a glimmer of hope. For the companies counting their losses and the workers sacrificing their well-being, the completion of this road can’t come soon enough. It’s not just a transportation issue; it’s a critical bottleneck holding back economic potential.