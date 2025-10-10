Ghana’s Crude Oil Output Plummets 26 Percent in 2025

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector is facing a deepening crisis after crude oil production plunged nearly 26 percent in the first half of 2025, raising urgent questions about the industry’s future. The sharp decline has slashed petroleum receipts by more than half, threatening government revenue and highlighting years of underinvestment in the sector.

The latest report by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee shows total crude output between January and June 2025 dropped to 18.42 million barrels, down from 24.86 million barrels in the same period last year. This collapse in production cut petroleum receipts by 56 percent, from US$840.77 million in the first half of 2024 to just US$370.34 million this year.

PIAC attributed the decline to a combination of lower production volumes and weaker global prices. However, the committee’s analysis reveals a more troubling underlying issue: Ghana has failed to attract new exploration investment in recent years. No new petroleum agreement has been signed since 2018, the report noted, describing the situation as a threat to long term output and government revenue.

As of June 2025, Ghana maintained 13 active petroleum agreements, with the Jubilee, Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme, and Sankofa Gye Nyame fields currently in production. The Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points block has received approval for its Plan of Development, but field work is yet to begin. Other contract areas remain at varying stages of exploration, with no guarantee of commercial viability.

Drilling activity also slowed during the period under review, underscoring the sector’s loss of momentum. The report revealed there was no crude lifting by the Ghana Group on the TEN field during the first half, while the average realized price achieved by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation fell 13 percent to US$74.93 per barrel, down from US$86.12 a year earlier.

PIAC urged the government to act with urgency to reverse the decline and create conditions that can draw in new investors. The committee’s concerns reflect broader anxieties about Ghana’s ability to maintain its position as a significant oil producer in West Africa, especially as neighboring countries continue expanding their petroleum sectors.

The financial implications extend beyond direct oil revenues. The report highlighted a worsening problem of unpaid surface rentals, which climbed to US$2.82 million by mid 2025, compared with just US$439,011 at the same time last year. This occurred despite repeated recovery efforts by the Ghana Revenue Authority, suggesting systemic challenges in enforcing compliance within the sector.

PIAC called on the GRA, Petroleum Commission, Bank of Ghana, and Ministry of Energy to tighten collaboration to recover arrears and implement measures to stabilize the industry. The committee’s recommendations signal that addressing Ghana’s oil production crisis will require coordinated action across multiple government agencies rather than isolated interventions.

At the launch of the committee’s half year report in Accra, PIAC Vice Chair Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII raised concerns about the committee’s own operational challenges. He revealed that under the new Petroleum Revenue Management Amendment Act, 2025, PIAC’s budget is no longer charged to the Annual Budget Funding Amount. This change has resulted in severe budget cuts that limit the committee’s ability to fulfill its statutory mandate.

The Vice Chair disclosed that GH¢4.6 million had been approved for PIAC’s 2025 programmes and activities, representing just 21.43 percent of its annual budget and 41.07 percent of funds approved in 2024. He expressed frustration that despite the original Petroleum Revenue Management Act being developed through broad public consultation in 2011, no such engagement took place during the 2025 amendment.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII also cautioned that the revision, which removed the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund from ABFA support, had deprived the fund of vital resources. He cited GIIF’s US$30 million investment in 2016 for the Kotoka Airport Terminal III Project, which yielded returns of US$5.5 million between 2017 and 2019 alone, as evidence of the fund’s value.

The Vice Chair further observed that under the latest amendment, the Agenda 111 Projects, which received GH¢2.61 billion between 2021 and 2024 from the ABFA, will no longer benefit from such allocations. This shift raises questions about how major infrastructure initiatives will be funded going forward.

Among several recommendations, PIAC urged the government to select fewer infrastructure projects for full completion under the ABFA and brand them appropriately upon delivery. The committee also reiterated its call for a long term national development plan approved by Parliament to ensure continuity in the use of petroleum revenues across different administrations.

PIAC specifically recommended that given the substantial ABFA investment already made in the Agenda 111 Project, the government should allocate more funding to complete it for citizens’ benefit rather than leaving it partially finished. This reflects broader concerns about Ghana’s tendency to initiate ambitious projects without securing resources for completion.

The production decline comes against the backdrop of a multi year downturn in Ghana’s oil sector. Previous PIAC reports have shown that crude oil production has declined for five consecutive years, dropping from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019. This sustained trajectory suggests structural problems rather than temporary operational setbacks.

Without urgent policy interventions and renewed investor confidence, Ghana risks seeing its petroleum sector become increasingly marginal to national revenues. The country’s inability to sign new petroleum agreements since 2018 suggests potential investors view the regulatory environment as unattractive or unstable compared to competing jurisdictions.