Ghana’s Cotton Sector Lags Behind Regional Boom

While Africa’s cotton market is projected to grow to US$7.7 billion by 2029, Ghana’s production remains stagnant despite having ideal conditions for cultivation.

The country’s output has never exceeded 40,000 tonnes since production began in 1968, creating a sharp contrast with neighboring West African nations that are experiencing significant growth.

The government has acknowledged the sector’s virtual collapse in its recent Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, citing consistent underinvestment as the primary cause. The Ghana Cotton Development Authority currently operates with skeletal staff and lacks proper office accommodation, reflecting the broader neglect of this agricultural commodity.

Meanwhile, countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ivory Coast have transformed cotton into a major economic driver. Burkina Faso exported cotton worth US$459 million in 2021, while Mali achieved record production of 750,000 tonnes the same year. These nations have leveraged cotton as a tool against rural poverty, with international partners like France investing millions to support their sectors.

Ghana’s struggle becomes more apparent when examining yield rates. The country has never surpassed 800kg per hectare, while regional competitors achieve significantly higher productivity. The World Bank recognizes Ghana’s potential for cotton production but notes it accounts for less than one percent of West and Central Africa’s total output.

The challenges are numerous: lack of credit, poor seed quality, late input delivery, and unfavorable policies. Since the Agriculture Development Bank stopped financing the sector in 2000, production companies have significantly reduced their operations. Only four companies remain active, all operating at reduced capacity.

There is some hope for revival. The government has announced plans to resource the Cotton Development Authority and pass legislation to regulate the sector. However, stakeholders emphasize that without addressing fundamental financing and policy issues, Ghana will continue missing out on a valuable economic opportunity that its neighbors have successfully embraced.