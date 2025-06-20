Ghana’s Constitutional Review Draws Unprecedented Bipartisan Support

Ghana’s ongoing constitutional review process has generated remarkable consensus across political lines, with both major parties and civil society groups actively participating in what experts describe as the most substantial reform effort since 1992.

Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh, chair of the Constitutional Review Consultative Committee, confirmed the unusual alignment during regional consultations in Bolgatanga, noting this review differs fundamentally from the largely ignored 2011 attempt.

“The 2024 elections demonstrated genuine public demand for constitutional reform,” Prempeh told journalists. “Unlike previous top-down initiatives, this process responds to grassroots pressure from citizens and political elites alike.” The governing National Democratic Congress and opposition New Patriotic Party have both submitted comprehensive proposals, while former presidents and parliamentary leaders have engaged actively with the committee.

Recent political developments including Ghana’s first hung parliament and sovereign debt crisis have intensified calls for governance reforms. Prempeh emphasized the committee’s neutral role in documenting public input rather than advancing personal views. “We record all perspectives, seek consensus where possible, and present clear options when disagreements persist,” he explained.

The review faces complex procedural challenges, particularly regarding entrenched constitutional provisions that require national referenda for amendment. With fieldwork concluding soon, the committee aims to complete its report by September 2025 for submission to the president and parliament. Prempeh pledged full transparency, promising to publish the findings regardless of government response.

As Ghana balances its stable constitutional tradition with demands for modernization, this process may redefine the nation’s governance framework. The broad participation suggests potential for meaningful reforms that could strengthen democratic institutions and address contemporary governance challenges.