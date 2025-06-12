Ghana’s Cocoa Sector Shows Signs of Recovery With 3.4% Growth

Ghana’s cocoa industry has recorded its first positive growth in six quarters, expanding by 3.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025.

This modest rebound follows two years of severe decline that saw the sector contract by more than 20% through much of 2024.

The turnaround marks a potential inflection point for an industry that serves as the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural economy. After peaking with 10.8% growth in late 2021, the sector entered a prolonged slump due to climate challenges, aging cocoa trees, pest outbreaks, and global price volatility. The downturn reached its nadir in mid-2024 with consecutive 26% quarterly contractions that devastated farmers and supply chain operators.

While the current growth remains fragile, industry analysts view it as an early indicator of stabilization. The recovery aligns with government interventions including cocoa tree rehabilitation programs and improved pest control measures implemented during the crisis period. Global cocoa prices have also shown modest improvement in recent months, trading at $3,200 per tonne compared to $2,800 during the worst of the downturn.

The sector’s revival carries significant implications for Ghana’s broader economic outlook, as cocoa accounts for approximately 8% of GDP and supports nearly one million farming households. However, experts caution that sustained recovery will require continued investment in farm modernization and climate adaptation strategies to address the structural challenges exposed during the recent slump.