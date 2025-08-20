Ghana’s Cocoa Farmers Receive the Highest Farmgate Price in West Africa

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) wishes to clarify recent reports and public commentary suggesting that farmgate cocoa price in Ghana is lower than that in Côte d’Ivoire. Current market data and independent analysis categorically demonstrate that Ghanaian cocoa farmers are receiving significantly higher producer price compared to their counterparts in Côte d’Ivoire.

❖ According to August 2025 report by the Commodity Analysis Team:

1. Ghana’s official producer price stands at ₵3,228.75 per 64kg bag (equivalent to ₵51,660 per tonne or US$5,040.00/MT).

2. Côte d’Ivoire’s producer price is ₵2,553.38 per 64kg bag (equivalent to ₵40,854 per tonne or US$3,886/MT).

3. This translates to a price advantage of ₵675.38 per bag (US$64.16) and ₵10,806 per tonne (US$1,154) in favour of Ghanaian farmers.

❖ Key Highlights

● On a per kilo basis, Ghanaian farmers earn ₵51.65 (US$5.04) versus ₵40.85 (US$3.89) in Côte d’Ivoire.

● For every 64kg bag, Ghanaian farmers take home US$315, compared to US$227 in Côte d’Ivoire.

● On a tonne basis, Ghanaian cocoa commands US$5,040, compared to US$3,630 across the border.

❖ Correcting the Narrative

Contrary to claims of parity or disadvantage, Ghana’s farm-gate price is not only higher, it is the most competitive in the sub-region. The official differential, at the moment, underscores this reality: Ghanaian farmers are receiving more than ₵10,000 extra per tonne compared to their Ivorian counterparts.

❖ Implications for Farmers and the Industry

This pricing policy reflects COCOBOD’s unwavering commitment to:

● Ensuring fair and rewarding returns for farmers’ hard work.

● Shielding farmers from volatile foreign exchange movements that often distort perceptions of relative pricing.

● Discouraging smuggling by maintaining farmgate prices that are both attractive and sustainable within Ghana.

Conclusion

Ghana’s cocoa remains the global benchmark for quality, and now, backed by the highest farmgate price in West Africa, it also guarantees better livelihoods for our farmers. Any assertion that farmers in Côte d’Ivoire are better off in terms of producer price is factually inaccurate and misleading.

COCOBOD reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding farmer welfare, strengthening cocoa sector sustainability, and upholding Ghana’s leadership in the global cocoa industry.