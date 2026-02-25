Ghana’s Cocoa Arm Unveils Price Defence Plan After Farmer Cut to GH¢2,100

The commercial arm of Ghana’s cocoa sector has disclosed that it locked in contracts for roughly 90 percent of this season’s projected volumes at historically elevated prices before global markets corrected, providing a critical buffer for the country even as farmers absorb a steep producer price reduction.

The Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC) Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), confirmed the contracting strategy in a policy brief authored by its Managing Director, Dr. Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, released on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The document outlines CMC’s response to a sharp global cocoa price correction that followed a record surge in 2024, driven by severe supply shortfalls across West Africa.

The price slump has forced authorities to cut the producer price to GH¢2,100 per 64-kilogramme bag for the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop season, down from GH¢3,625 announced at the start of the year. For Ghana’s 800,000 cocoa farming families, the reduction represents a significant blow to seasonal incomes.

Dr. Dogbey said the heavy forward contracting means the gross Free On Board (FOB) price outcome for the season remains commercially sound, because Ghana’s pricing mechanism relies on a weighted average of total seasonal sales rather than spot prices at any given moment. “The significant proportion of sales concluded at higher levels means that the final gross FOB outcome for the season remains commercially sound,” the brief states.

Beyond the immediate price crisis, Dr. Dogbey introduced Project Elevate as CMC’s medium-term structural response. The initiative aims to shift Ghana from exporting predominantly raw cocoa beans toward supplying semi-finished products such as cocoa liquor and cocoa butter, which command higher value per tonne on international markets. Projections from CMC indicate that processing cocoa into semi-finished products could generate up to US$500 million in additional foreign exchange for the economy.

The Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) and the West African Mills Company (WAMCO), both of which carry government equity stakes, have been named as primary execution partners. Crucially, both facilities currently operate below installed capacity, meaning volume increases can begin without new capital expenditure.

The policy brief also recommends maximising forward sales to secure favourable prices, increasing allocations of raw beans to domestic processors, and deepening coordination with private processing firms. The proposals align with President John Dramani Mahama’s policy directive for at least 50 percent of Ghana’s annual cocoa output to be processed domestically, a target that remains elusive: currently, only between 20 and 30 percent of production is processed locally.

CMC generates the export revenues that determine farmer payments and remains central to Ghana’s foreign exchange earnings from a crop that contributes approximately US$2 billion annually to the economy.