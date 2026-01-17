Ghana’s central bank to sustain monetary policy gains – Asiama

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama has pledged that the central bank would maintain the monetary policy gains achieved in 2025 to ensure lasting confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking during a New Year media engagement late Friday, Asiama said the Bank worked hard last year to anchor inflation expectations and restore economic stability.

He attributed the steady decline of inflation — from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 5.4 percent in December 2025 — to disciplined monetary tightening, effective liquidity management, and clear policy communication.

“The Bank’s focus this year is to embed the reforms of the past period into routine practice and ensure that stability translates into durable confidence, effective intermediation, and predictable markets,” the governor said. “With stability restored, 2026 is about consolidation and discipline.”

He added that monetary policy would remain measured and forward-looking, anchored on price stability and supported by clear signaling and consistent liquidity management.

On reforms, the governor said the passage of the Bank of Ghana Amendment Bill, 2025, strengthens the central bank’s independence, enhances accountability, and reinforces safeguards around the bank’s financing of government.

“These reforms represent an important step in aligning Ghana’s central banking framework with international best practice,” Asiama noted.