Ghana’s central bank pledges more support for industrialization in 2026

Ghana’s central bank will create an enabling environment to ensure that more credit is channeled to the manufacturing sector to boost industrialization in 2026, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama said on Tuesday.

Asiama said during the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference organized by the University of Ghana that this policy direction would boost overall structural transformation.

He said industrialization requires a stable macroeconomic environment, functioning financial markets, and institutions willing to support productive investment over the medium to long term.

“In 2026, the emphasis will be on the quality of intermediation, ensuring that capital supports small and medium-scale enterprises, manufacturing, agro-processing, and export-oriented enterprises that drive structural transformation,” he said.