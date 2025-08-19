Ghana’s Central Bank Moves to Curb Banks’ Insurance Sales to Businesses

Ghana’s financial sector is getting a stricter rulebook for selling insurance.

The Bank of Ghana has directed all regulated banks to immediately stop selling insurance products to corporate and commercial clients. This move reinforces existing guidelines from the National Insurance Commission that were being ignored.

The directive aims to clear up confusion over the roles different institutions are allowed to play. Banks are permitted to engage in bancassurance, but strictly for retail customers. Selling insurance to businesses is considered insurance brokerage, an activity reserved for licensed brokers and insurance companies. The central bank’s intervention highlights concerns that some banks were overstepping their legal boundaries.

For corporate clients, this means nothing changes. They must continue to purchase their insurance coverage through licensed brokers and companies, not from their bank. The new notice serves as a sharp reminder to banks to stay within their lane.

The public and industry players are now being urged to become watchdogs. The Insurance Brokers Association is encouraging people to report any bank they see violating this rule. This step underscores the regulator’s commitment to eliminating conflicts of interest and maintaining clear, fair lines in the country’s financial services landscape.